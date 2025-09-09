GreenFox Windows & Doors Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Residential Excellence in Central Alberta

RED DEER, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / GreenFox Windows & Doors, a trusted name in residential exterior upgrades, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the category of Windows & Doors - Residential in Central Alberta. Known for its tailored approach, industry-leading warranties, and commitment to sustainability, the company continues to raise the bar for home performance across Central Alberta and surrounding communities.

Since its founding in Alberta in 2014, GreenFox has grown to become a go-to choice for homeowners looking to upgrade their windows and doors with solutions that stand up to Canada's ever-changing climate. This latest award reflects its strong reputation across Central Alberta for dependable service, product integrity, and lasting value.

"We're honoured to receive this award for our work in Central Alberta," says Pavlo Bezko, owner of GreenFox Windows & Doors. "It reinforces what we strive for every day-giving homeowners quality they can feel, trust they can count on, and a service experience that's respectful from start to finish."

Residential Windows and Doors Designed for Alberta Living

GreenFox specializes in products engineered for extreme conditions. Their Energy Star-rated windows feature multi-chambered uPVC frames, triple-pane options, and advanced coatings that block heat loss in winter and solar gain in summer. Their doors-ranging from modern fiberglass to classic steel-offer energy efficiency, security, and visual appeal.

From Red Deer and throughout Alberta, GreenFox products are installed to fit the needs of each property style, whether it's a century home, a suburban infill, or a new custom build.

Every project is managed by trained specialists who walk customers through design choices, product specs, installation logistics, and long-term care. This hands-on support ensures homeowners feel confident at every stage.

Installation Backed by Trust and Training

Unlike many providers who outsource installation, GreenFox invests in a certified in-house team. Technicians follow stringent processes to ensure precise fitting, air-tight seals, and energy-efficient performance. Every residential install is backed by a 25-year workmanship warranty-a standout feature that reflects GreenFox's long-term accountability.

"Our installers don't just get the job done-they do it right," says Bezko. "And our customers know that if there's ever an issue, we'll be there to make it right."

The company also offers fully transferable lifetime product warranties, making their solutions an asset that adds tangible resale value to homes.

Serving Central Alberta with Local Presence

GreenFox has firmly planted roots in Red Deer and the greater Central Alberta region, where it operates showrooms, employs local team members, and provides region-specific expertise. Their crews understand local architectural trends, municipal permitting requirements, and what it takes to keep homes efficient through seasonal extremes.

They've completed thousands of projects throughout Central Alberta, from single-window replacements to full-home exterior overhauls. Their reputation is built on word-of-mouth, online reviews, and a growing list of repeat clients who appreciate the company's honesty, punctuality, and follow-through.

"This is our home too," says Bezko. "We live here, we work here, and we take a lot of pride in helping fellow Albertans upgrade their homes with products that perform."

A Culture of Community and Environmental Responsibility

GreenFox is deeply committed to making a positive impact beyond the homes they service. Through its partnership with Tree Canada, the company helps support environmental restoration initiatives, including replanting efforts in fire-damaged and deforested areas across Alberta.

They also run a local giving program, Heart 2 Heart, which provides financial and volunteer support for housing, youth initiatives, and family wellness programs across the province.

"We believe in business that gives back," says Bezko. "The more we grow, the more we're able to contribute to causes that matter to the communities we serve."

What Sets GreenFox Apart

In a crowded industry, GreenFox differentiates itself with a clear, homeowner-first approach:

In-house installation by certified professionals

25-year workmanship warranty

Lifetime product warranties

Energy-efficient, Canadian-made products

Free consultations and detailed estimates

Easy Financing Options - to fit any budget

This blend of service, quality, and transparency has helped GreenFox maintain a top-rated status across online platforms and now-through the 2025 Consumer Choice Award-with public recognition in both Northern, Southern and Central Alberta.

GreenFox's Promise for the Future

As the demand for sustainable home improvements continues to grow, GreenFox remains committed to innovation and integrity. Their focus for 2025 and beyond is on expanding environmentally conscious product lines, maintaining a responsive service model, and continuing to empower homeowners through education and expert guidance.

"Recognition like this is a milestone," says Bezko, "but it's also a motivator. We're excited to keep pushing for better-better materials, better service, and better outcomes for the families we serve in Central Alberta."

To explore products or request a free in-home consultation, CLICK HERE or visit greenfoxwindows.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this distinction. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

