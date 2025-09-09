Lightwave Logic, Inc. Appoints Dr. Lance Thompson as Vice President of Engineering

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lance Thompson as its new Vice President of Engineering. He replaces interim Vice President of Engineering Siraj Nour ElAhmadi, who will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Dr. Thompson served as the Director of Datacom Transceivers at Coherent - a position he held since 2022 - where he architected and created the first transceiver modules for 200 Gbps per lane applications. Before that, he served as Senior Director of Waveguide Technologies at Lumentum, leading new development for materials such as Lithium Niobate and Silica-based Planar Lightwave Circuits. Previously, he was the Director of Transceiver Product Development at Kaiam Corporation and a Senior Director of Product Development at Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations. He holds his doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University. He holds six U.S. patents, with additional patent applications pending.

In his role, Dr. Thompson will be focused on advancing the technical attributes of the Company's PerkinamineTM polymer, enhancing the back-end-of-line (BEOL) Process Design Kit (PDK), interfacing with silicon photonics foundries and assembly houses to prepare for the production ramp, and working alongside customers to facilitate integration and commercialization of Lightwave Logic's polymer platform.

"Lance is a highly respected leader in the AI networking and optical communications industry and a terrific addition to the Lightwave Logic team," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "His track record of scaling optical communications products from the design phase to volume production at some of the largest transceiver companies in the world brings highly applicable capabilities to the exciting inflection point we are at."

Thompson added, "I am very excited to be joining Lightwave Logic to help commercialize and scale our EO polymer platform. Throughout my career, I've worked alongside technical experts and customers to solve complex problems with innovative, high-performance, high-yielding, and cost-effective products. I know what it takes to see the product lifecycle through incubation to scaled production, and I am eager to help accelerate this next chapter of Lightwave Logic's journey."

