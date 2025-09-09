Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Lightwave Logic, Inc. Appoints Dr. Lance Thompson as Vice President of Engineering

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lance Thompson as its new Vice President of Engineering. He replaces interim Vice President of Engineering Siraj Nour ElAhmadi, who will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Dr. Thompson served as the Director of Datacom Transceivers at Coherent - a position he held since 2022 - where he architected and created the first transceiver modules for 200 Gbps per lane applications. Before that, he served as Senior Director of Waveguide Technologies at Lumentum, leading new development for materials such as Lithium Niobate and Silica-based Planar Lightwave Circuits. Previously, he was the Director of Transceiver Product Development at Kaiam Corporation and a Senior Director of Product Development at Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations. He holds his doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Colorado State University. He holds six U.S. patents, with additional patent applications pending.

In his role, Dr. Thompson will be focused on advancing the technical attributes of the Company's PerkinamineTM polymer, enhancing the back-end-of-line (BEOL) Process Design Kit (PDK), interfacing with silicon photonics foundries and assembly houses to prepare for the production ramp, and working alongside customers to facilitate integration and commercialization of Lightwave Logic's polymer platform.

"Lance is a highly respected leader in the AI networking and optical communications industry and a terrific addition to the Lightwave Logic team," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "His track record of scaling optical communications products from the design phase to volume production at some of the largest transceiver companies in the world brings highly applicable capabilities to the exciting inflection point we are at."

Thompson added, "I am very excited to be joining Lightwave Logic to help commercialize and scale our EO polymer platform. Throughout my career, I've worked alongside technical experts and customers to solve complex problems with innovative, high-performance, high-yielding, and cost-effective products. I know what it takes to see the product lifecycle through incubation to scaled production, and I am eager to help accelerate this next chapter of Lightwave Logic's journey."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:?LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves
Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic
lwlg@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-inc.-appoints-dr.-lance-thompson-as-vice-president-of-1069892

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
