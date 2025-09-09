Anzeige
Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority Reissues Request for Proposals for Long-Term Propane Supply

Securing reliable energy for the territory's future through stable propane partnerships

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) announced the release of a request for proposals seeking qualified suppliers to provide long-term propane supply for the territory's power generation needs. This initiative marks an important step in ensuring a reliable, cost-stable energy future for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Site Visit at Randolph Harley Power PLant

Site Visit at Randolph Harley Power PLant
Stakeholders and government officials participating in a site visit in 2023 at the Randolph Harley Power Plant.

Interested parties can review the full RFP and submission details at the website:
https://www.viwapa.vi/news-information/business-opportunities/business-opportunity-details/2025/09/08/pr-03-26---liquid-propane-gas-(lpg)-rfp.

WAPA's pursuit of a long-term propane supply partner is designed to stabilize fuel costs, strengthen energy security, and improve overall service reliability. The selected supplier will be expected to demonstrate proven capabilities in the safe transport and delivery of propane across ocean routes, as well as the ability to meet the territory's ongoing energy demands.

"This RFP represents a serious and necessary step in safeguarding the energy future of our community," said Karl Knight, chief executive officer and executive director of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority. "Securing a stable, long-term propane supply means we can better control costs, protect against fuel volatility and deliver more reliable power to the people of the Virgin Islands. This is not just a procurement process - it's a commitment to the resilience and well-being of our territory."

WAPA is encouraging all qualified suppliers to submit proposals in accordance with the RFP requirements and deadlines, including the Site Tour Registration deadline of Friday, September 19, 2025.

For more information and to access the full RFP, visit
https://www.viwapa.vi/news-information/business-opportunities/business-opportunity-details/2025/09/08/pr-03-26---liquid-propane-gas-(lpg)-rfp.

Contact Information

Shanell Petersen
Director, Corporate Communications
shanell.petersen@viwapa.vi
(340)773-2250 ext. 4103

SOURCE: Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/virgin-islands-water-and-power-authority-reissues-request-for-proposals-for-long-term-pr-1070028

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.