ESSE Care and Wellness LLC: CBS Features ESSE Care on the Donna Drake Show: A National Spotlight on Gynecologic Innovation and Whole-Person Healing

A Powerful, Educational Segment Unveils the Truth Behind Endometriosis, Fertility Challenges, and the Future of Women's Health

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / CBS's award-winning Donna Drake Show featured ESSE Care and Wellness in an intimate, on-location segment filmed at the practice's Manhattan clinic, spotlighting the pioneering work of Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG and Dr. Leigh Rosen, MD . Broadcast to over 30 million households nationwide, this feature confronts one of the most critical issues in modern medicine: the chronic dismissal and under-treatment of patients with complex gynecologic conditions.

CBS Features ESSE Care on The Donna Drake Show

CBS Features ESSE Care on The Donna Drake Show

During the segment, two of the nation's top gynecologic surgeons describe their desire to provide essential education to patients who have been neglected or dismissed by health care providers in the past. Dr. Goldstein's personal history as an endometriosis patient brings rare empathy to the patient experience, offering patients the knowledge and understanding they often can't get anywhere else.

A National Platform for Education and Empowerment

In a landscape where patients often leave appointments with more questions than answers, ESSE Care provides something rare: clear, compassionate, medically accurate education. Viewers of The Donna Drake Show segment learn what truly matters when it comes to navigating pelvic pain, preserving fertility, understanding hormonal shifts, and recovering fully after surgery.

Rooted in advanced surgical training and years of patient care - and shaped by their own health journeys - Dr. Goldstein and Dr. Rosen explain how precision techniques and integrative support can dramatically change outcomes. Their shared approach puts equal value on scientific data and the personal experiences of their patients.

Reaching Millions, Changing the Dialogue

Broadcast on WLNY CBS (10/55) across major U.S. markets - from Boston to Seattle - and streamed globally on YouTube, iHeartRadio, and BINGE Network, The Donna Drake Show reaches over 30 million households. With this televised appearance, ESSE Care pushes forward in its mission to shift the national conversation around gynecologic health from silence to clarity.

Watch the segment on Saturday, September 6, 2025, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on CBS WLNY or view it on YouTube .

About ESSE Care and Wellness

Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG , ESSE Care is a boutique surgical and reproductive health practice with locations in Greenwich, Connecticut, Manhattan, New York, and Los Angeles, California. ESSE Care has earned international recognition for advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis , fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, combining expert medical care with personalized, whole-body support. ESSE Care is committed to providing compassionate care in a healing environment. For more information, visit www.esse.care .

About Donna Drake and The Donna Drake Show

Donna Drake's platform is not just about inspiring stories; it's about educating with empathy. A two-time Telly Award-winning series honored by the United Nations for Global Citizenship, The Donna Drake Show elevates narratives that blend resilience, knowledge, and public awareness. Through over 1,240 episodes and more than 18,000 interviews with celebrities, medical professionals, innovators, and everyday heroes, Donna fosters a culture where healing and learning intersect.

Contact Information

Cassie Skindzelewski

Marketing Director

cassie@esse.care

646.844.9602

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBeACKUipz4

SOURCE: ESSE Care and Wellness LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbs-features-esse-care-on-the-donna-drake-show-a-national-spotlight-o-1070032