Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: A3DMNC | ISIN: CA2752551077
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 08:00
0,258 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company: Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Products Officially Launch in Ohio Through Exclusive Partnership With Riviera Creek

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Ohio's weed scene just got a whole lot more legendary. Iconic comedy duo and cannabis trailblazers Cheech & Chong are officially bringing their cannabis brand to the Buckeye State through an exclusive partnership with Riviera Creek, one of Ohio's leading cultivators and innovators in the cannabis industry.

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Products Now Available in Ohio

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Products Now Available in Ohio
Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. Announces Riviera Creek as Its Exclusive Partner in Ohio

This partnership is about merging legacy with innovation," said Brian Kessler, Chairman of the Board of Riviera Creek. "Riviera Creek's commitment to clean, consistent cultivation aligns perfectly with the spirit and authenticity of the Cheech & Chong brand. Together, we're delivering products that celebrate cannabis culture while meeting today's highest standards."

Known for premium quality and consistency, Riviera Creek will serve as the exclusive grower and distributor of Cheech & Chong-branded cannabis products in Ohio. This launch marks a significant expansion into the Midwest for the Cheech & Chong brand, connecting decades of cannabis culture with modern, medical-grade innovation.

The product line will launch with curated Cheech & Chong-branded flower, grown aeroponically at Riviera Creek's state-of-the-art facility in Youngstown. Aeroponic cultivation ensures the cleanest, most consistent flower - grown without soil, pesticides or harmful chemicals. Additional product formats will roll out in coming months.

"Cannabis is supposed to be fun, man," said Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "With Riviera Creek, we know people in Ohio are getting the good stuff - clean, safe, and ready to enjoy."

"For us, it's always been about quality and connection," added Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "This launch is another opportunity to bring people together through the plant."

Cheech & Chong products will be available at licensed dispensaries across Ohio beginning this month. Customers are encouraged to ask their local dispensaries about availability.

To learn more about Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company and its products, visit cheechandchongscannabis.com.

For more information about Riviera Creek, visit rivieracreek.com.

About Riviera Creek

Based on Science. Driven by Innovation.

Riviera Creek is dedicated to using science and technology to deliver the safest, most consistent, and advanced cannabis flower and products available. Our innovative approach has led to some of the most sophisticated growing techniques in the industry.

We utilize proven best practices from the pharmaceutical world and apply them to cannabis, creating premium products that are clean, effective, and reliable. Our flower is aeroponically grown - crafted with only air, light, water, and nutrients touching the plant's roots. We use no chemicals and no pesticides, ensuring purity from seed to shelf.

As the only aeroponic cannabis grower in Ohio, we're proud to offer a uniquely clean and sustainable approach. Locally grown in Youngstown, Ohio, we celebrate our roots - and we're proud to serve consumers across the state with products they can trust.

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. Visit CheechAndChong.com.

CHEECH & CHONG is a trademark licensed by Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

Contact Information

Brooke Mangum
CMO, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.
brooke@cheechandchong.com

.

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cheech-and-chong%e2%80%99s-cannabis-products-officially-launch-in-ohio-through-1070180

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
