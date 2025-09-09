Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Expands Philibert Mineralization Potential With 1.10 g/t Au Over 25.5 Metres, 350 Metres West of Current Pit, From Historical Drilling at Hazeur and Announces Further Land Acquisitions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities on its newly acquired Hazeur property, strategically located adjacent to its flagship Philibert Project in Québec's Chibougamau Gold Camp. Additionally, Northern Superior has expanded its Chevrier Project through the acquisition of claims totalling 2,100 hectares contiguous with the project's northern boundary, bringing the Company's total landholdings in the Chibougamau Gold Camp to more than 70,000 hectares. Lastly, approximately 90% of the Philibert expansion drilling program has now been completed and reported; a final tranche of approximately 2,000 metres remains in progress, with results to be disclosed as assays are received and QA/QC is finalized.

Regarding Hazeur and other newly acquired ground, the Company is systematically compiling historical assessment data, re-logging, and re-sampling available core to address gaps in prior work and initiating reconnaissance programs across the new land position. (See details of the acquisition of Hazeur, Monster Lake West and Monster Lake East in the press releases dated June 16 and July 17, 2025.)

Highlights Include: (Grades uncut; lengths are measured along the drill hole, and true widths are unknown at this time.)

Hazeur: HA-16-004 : 1.10 g/t Au over 25.5 metres , including 7.28 g/t Au over 1.7 metres starting at 82.5 metres - located approximately 350 metres west of the Philibert conceptual pit and believed to represent the western extension of the Red Fox zone; and

Hazeur HA-16-003: 0.94 g/t Au over 8.9 metres starting at 99.9 metres, and 1.49 g/t Au over 1.1 metres starting at 118.2 metres - located over 400 metres west of the conceptual pit and 70 metres west of HA-16-004.

"These early Hazeur results demonstrate meaningful gold mineralization immediately west of Philibert, highlighting the potential for resource growth across our expanding land package. The addition of the new claims north of Chevrier adds to the recent acquisition of the Hazeur, Monster Lake West, and Monster Lake East properties as we continue to consolidate our position in a camp rapidly gaining global recognition. We are executing a disciplined and cost-effective strategy to acquire high-quality ground and advance our portfolio," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our technical team has already identified the western extension of the Red Fox zone over a 600-metre strike length west of the Philibert pit. Re-logging and re-sampling are filling gaps in the historic record, and reconnaissance work has collected 80 outcrop samples in the Kapunapotagen Fault Zone. We are confident this work will generate strong drill targets to expand Philibert and test new ground within the Hazeur and Chevrier projects," said Adree DeLazzer, Vice President of Exploration.

Compilation of Results

The Company's geological team is actively compiling historic data from the eastern half of the Hazeur property and has undertaken a program of re-logging and re-sampling to close gaps in earlier work. This review has confirmed what the team interprets as the western extension of the Philibert Red Fox mineralized zone, traced for approximately 600 metres west of the current conceptual pit.

Drill hole HA-16-004 intersected 25.5 metres at 1.10 g/t Au, including 7.28 g/t Au over 1.7 metres, within a strongly silicified and albitized gabbro hosting disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite. A second hole, HA-16-003, collared 60 metres farther west and more than 400 metres from the nearest Philibert resource drill holes, cut the same mineralization style typical of the Philibert footwall zones. Results included 0.94 g/t Au over 8.9 metres and 1.49 g/t Au over 1.1 metres, although unsampled intervals remain in mineralized sections and will be addressed in follow-up work. (See Figure 1 below for a long section along the Red Fox Corridor, Figure 2 for the location of the Figure 1, and Table 1 for drill hole parameters.)

Beyond the Red Fox extension, compilation work has highlighted other zones of interest across Hazeur, including the 7597 series of shallow historical holes, which encountered near-surface but lower-grade mineralization. These results suggest multiple mineralized horizons across the property, warranting systematic evaluation.

To advance this potential, Northern Superior is finalizing an exploration drilling program designed to test the western continuation of the Red Fox footwall zones, with drilling scheduled to begin later this month. In parallel, the Company is planning fieldwork focused on mapping, prospecting, and targeted sampling in areas of abundant bedrock exposure. This program will also establish a surface geochemical grid along the Guercheville Deformation Zone, a key regional structure, to further refine drill targeting.

Figure 1: Looking northeast; section inclined at 45 degrees and 100 metres width; drill holes from current release bolded and values showing composite grade in Au g/t.

Table 1: Drill hole parameters reported in this release.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip HA-16-03 526975 5481540 375 243 180 -50 HA-16-04 527040 5481510 375 222 180 -50

New Land Acquisitions

The Company has also expanded its land position through the acquisition of 38 new map-designated claims (CDC) covering more than 2,100 hectares contiguous to the north of the Chevrier property (see Figure 2 and Figure 3). These claims straddle the Chapais Syncline, a large and underexplored sedimentary-volcanic basin unconformably overlying the Roy Group. The syncline is cut by the Kapunapotagen Fault Zone, a major reverse shear corridor known to act as a conduit for mineralizing fluids. Despite its favorable geological setting, the area has seen very limited systematic exploration to date, as evidenced by the sparse detail on the geological map and very limited drilling (SeeFigure 3). Northern Superior's geological team has already initiated reconnaissance work, including mapping and the collection of 80 surface samples, with results pending.

The potential of this new land package lies in its geological diversity. The Hauy and Stella formations, which form part of the Chapais Syncline, could host a variety of mineral systems. Felsic volcanic centers within these sequences may prove prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, much like those of the Noranda camp. Faults cutting Opémisca sediments and volcanics provide structural traps for magmatic-hydrothermal Cu-Au veins, analogous to the historic Springer and Perry mines at Opémiska.

Meanwhile, carbonaceous sedimentary members intersected by shear zones are prospective for orogenic gold systems, drawing comparisons to camps such as Detour Lake and Malartic. The underexplored nature of the ground, combined with these multiple mineralization models, highlights the strategic value of this acquisition. Several showings and mineralization have been identified near the edges of the basin.

Figure 2: Northern Superior new land acquisition (in red) and land package (in blue) in the Southern Chibougamau Gold Camp.

Figure 3: Northern Superior new land acquisition (in red) and land package (in blue) in the Southern Chibougamau Gold Camp - zoomed in to show lack of geological detail.

The Chibougamau Gold Camp

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior's acquisitions and corporate transactions,[1] ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Below is a table showing the resources of the camp having been formalized to date.

Note: see NI-43-101 information below in notes 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior adheres to strict protocols following the NI 43-101 best practices when conducting exploration works. Sampling and assay results are monitored with strict QA/QC protocols. Drilled core is processed and assayed in Northern Superior's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Core samples (half core) are transported to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec.Samples are analyzed by fire assay (50-gram charge) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples returning assay values over 10.0 g/t are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. QA/QC consists of 4% of blank material, certified standards and duplicates inserted in the assay sequences by Northern Superior.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total landholdings currently exceeding 70,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Hazeur (adjacent to Philibert), Lac Surprise (adjacent to Nelligan), Chevrier, Croteau, Monster Lake East, and Monster Lake West. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ONAU)(OTCQB:ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan[2] Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 48.46 Mt for 1,708,800 ounces at 1.10 g/t Au and an indicated resource of 7.88 Mt for 278,900 ounces at 1.10 g/t Au.[3] Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 Mt for 652,000 ounces at 1.29 g/t Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 Mt for 260,000 ounces at 1.29 g/t Au.[4] Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 Mt for 640,000 ounces at 1.73 g/t Au.[5] Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project, while Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West are located on either side of IAMGOLD's Monster Lake Project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development

Tel: +44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of Northern Superior, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

[1] Including Northern Superior's acquisitions of Genesis Metals Corp. and Royal Fox Gold Inc.

[2] "lAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources" IAMGOLD reports increase in mineral reserves and resources at existing assets, with increase in resources at Gosselin; IAMGOLD Corporation News Release dated February 15, 2024, October 23, 2024, and February 20, 2025. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

[3] Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior's press release dated August 08, 2023.

[4] NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior.

[5] Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/northern-superior-expands-philibert-mineralization-potential-with-1.10-g%2ft-au-ove-1070420