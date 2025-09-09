C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Expands Corporate Treasury to 477 Million DOG Coins

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that its corporate DOG coin treasury has grown to 477,370,671 DOG, up from 406,396,613 DOG, marking an increase of more than 71 million tokens.

This achievement further strengthens C2 Blockchain's position as the largest institutional holder of DOG in the public markets, with all treasury assets securely held on Kraken. Investors can track the Company's DOG-per-share value in real time at C2DOG.com .

"Surpassing 477 million DOG coins in our treasury is another step forward in our long-term accumulation strategy," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "Each DOG coin we add reinforces the strength of our balance sheet and builds investor confidence in DOG-backed equity as a model for the public markets."

DOG Coin: A Bitcoin-Native Meme with Utility

DOG Coin launched during the April 2024 Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol. Unlike meme assets launched on alternative chains, DOG is built directly on Bitcoin and designed to merge cultural adoption with on-chain utility:

Fair Launch: No insider allocation or pre-mine, with distribution fully community-driven.

Network Utility: Each DOG transaction generates fees that support Bitcoin miners.

Cultural Reach: DOG brings meme culture into Bitcoin, creating new blockspace demand and enhancing long-term sustainability.

Commitment to Transparency

C2 Blockchain continues to provide real-time treasury reporting through C2DOG.com , ensuring that investors can monitor DOG holdings on an ongoing basis. With nearly half a billion DOG coins in its treasury, the Company remains focused on pioneering DOG-backed equity in the public markets.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company focused on innovative treasury models, mining operations, and decentralized solutions. Through its DOG coin treasury, C2 Blockchain provides investors with transparent exposure to Bitcoin-native assets while pioneering a new standard for digital-asset-backed public companies.

