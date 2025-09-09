Dose optimization will inform dose for registration studies

Initial data expected by year end 2025

Cambridge, United Kingdom and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - CellCentric, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing inobrodib, a first-in-class, oral p300/CBP inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), today announced completion of patient enrollment in the randomized dose optimization portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating inobrodib in combination with standard doses of pomalidomide and dexamethasone (InoPd).

"This achievement marks the final, critical step in preparing inobrodib for registration-enabling studies and positions us for the next phase of value creation," said CellCentric's CMO, Tomasz Knurowski. "With enrollment now complete across all dose-optimization cohorts, we can refine our dosing strategy with confidence. Inobrodib delivers a truly novel mechanism of action for multiple myeloma patients, and we look forward to sharing clinical data later this year."

The Phase I/IIa open-label trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of inobrodib both as monotherapy and in combination, in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, predominantly MM (NCT04068597). Results from the dose escalation portion of the study were shared at ASH 2024, where InoPd demonstrated a 75% overall response rate (ORR) in the highest dose cohort.

A total of 60 patients have now been enrolled in the MM dose optimization cohorts, evaluating three separate doses of inobrodib (20mg, 30mg, and 40mg) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone. The results will determine the recommended dose for future registration-enabling studies of inobrodib, with initial data are expected by the end of 2025.

Earlier this month, CellCentric announced that the first patients had been dosed with inobrodib in combination with bispecific antibodies. This is the first time a novel mechanism of action has been combined with bispecifics in multiple myeloma. In addition, other treatment combinations are being assessed.

About Inobrodib

Inobrodib is a potential new treatment for people with multiple myeloma and other cancers. It is an oral small molecule drug that targets p300/CBP, lowering the expression of key cancer drivers, including MYC and IRF4. It has been evaluated in over 400 patients to date and has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Clinical activity has been seen in multiple settings, both solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. Delivered as an oral capsule, it is easy for patients to take and can be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring. Its differentiated profile may broaden use among patients who cannot tolerate or access other treatments, while its ease of administration could reduce healthcare system burden relative to more complex therapies. CellCentric maintains development and commercial rights to inobrodib and is free to expand the program in combination with other agents.

About CellCentric

CellCentric is a privately held biotechnology company advancing inobrodib, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable p300/CBP inhibitor. Inobrodib is in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with additional indications under consideration. CellCentric is supported by a robust IP portfolio and external validation through clinical collaborations and strategic partnerships. Headquartered in the UK with expanding U.S. operations, CellCentric is backed by a global syndicate of life science investors, including RA Captial Management, Forbion (and ForCal), Morningside, Pfizer Ventures, Avego, and the American Cancer Society's BrightEdge Fund.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265626

SOURCE: CellCentric, Inc