Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Phase 2 2025 diamond drill program will commence in September at its 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-barite) project, well-located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada. Drilling will follow up on a successful Phase 1 program (11 holes, 1089 m) that extended the B-9 mineralized trend by over 40% to 700 m in length.

The B-9 trend remains open for further exploration along trend and at depth. Untested soil geochemical and EM geophysical anomalies continue for at least 750 m to the north of the B-9 trend. Drilling to-date has tested just 10% of the prospective 7.5 km Main Trend (Figure 1).

Phase 2 Drilling

Drilling is planned to recommence on or around September 11th. An additional 7 to 10 planned drillholes will explore for the northern and southern extensions of the B-9 trend.

Highlights of Phase 1 Drilling Results

In Phase 1, shallow drilling extended the near surface B-9 mineralized trend from 450 m to greater than 700 m in length. All 2025 drill holes across the B-9 trend reported mineralization at the principle mineralized horizon with nine holes returning mineralization above grade/width cut-off criteria (>1% Zn over 2 m). All intersections defining B-9 mineralization, including drilling prior to 2025, occur within 120 m of surface.

Near surface massive sulphides averaging 11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m from 61.0 m downhole were intersected in Hole IB25-029 (news release August 18, 2025). Gallium, a critical mineral, was also identified in a massive sulphide sample from Hole IB25-029.

The widest intersection to date averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m from 29.9 m downhole, including a high-grade zone averaging 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 31.0 m downhole, was intersected in Hole IB25-032 (news release August 21, 2025). The intersection is located 30 m up-dip (west) of the 2018 massive sulphide discovery (IB18-009, news release November 13, 2018) averaging 8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m from 78.1 m downhole.

The continuity of the principle mineralized horizon has been demonstrated to a depth of 120 m in Hole IB25-038 (3.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb, 2.6 g/t Ag over 4.2 m) and remains open down-dip (news release September 4, 2025). In the same hole, a second, shallower mineralized horizon was intersected (3.2% Zn, 0.4% Pb, 2.6 g/t Ag over 3.2 m from 86.6 m downhole) and is also present in adjacent drill holes to the north and south. The mineralized envelope is recognized by its distinctive "radiolarian" type replacement mineralization.

Sedex District in Central BC

The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored strata in central British Columbia. The project is well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

The near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver and barite) discovered across the 7.5 km Main Trend is typical of worldwide Sedex deposits and districts. These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products.

Figure 1: Indy Project - Regional Location, Main Trend Mineralization and Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/265633_c909412e5473c84e_001full.jpg

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________ Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com For further information, contact:

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

HQ drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP-AES multi-element plus 4-Acid Digestion and select AAS-Fire Assay. In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or lab-directed duplicates by special instruction - every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

