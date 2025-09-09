Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI43-101 Report") on its 100% owned flagship Cassiar Gold Property ("Property") located in northern British Columbia, Canada, and an update on the 2025 exploration activities.

The NI43-101 Report, with an effective date of June 8, 2025, is titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property," can be viewed on Cassiar Gold's website and has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The NI43-101 Report was authored by Scott Zelligan, P.Geo. and Chantal Jolette, P.Geo., both whom are independent qualified persons in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the companion Policy 43-101CP.

The 2025 season's 7,000 m drill campaign is in progress; expanded beyond its initial 5,000 m scope.

5,211 m of drilling has been completed at the Cassiar North project area to-date, including: 2,080 m completed at the Taurus Deposit; 3,131 m completed at the Newcoast target; drilling remains in progress



At the Newcoast target we have drilled our deepest hole to-date (720 m) with encouraging visual observations including evidence of widespread hydrothermal alteration.

NI 43-101 report filing:

The NI43-101 Report contains updated resources at a 0.4 g/t Au cutoff and USD$2,400/oz gold price comprise: Indicated Mineral Resource: 8.8 Mt at 1.43 g/t Au for 410,000 ounces; with an additional Inferred Mineral Resource: 63.2 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces



The updated mineral resource estimate extends from surface to a maximum pit depth of 307 m, with 91% of the resource occurring within 150 m of surface. This resource holds strong potential for expansion in most directions with several areas of mineralization identified beyond the extent of the current pit shell model and sparse drill data between mineralized areas.

"I am grateful for the tremendous efforts made by our technical team in completing this new pit-constrained NI43-101-compliant technical report at the Taurus deposit," stated Marco Roque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassiar Gold. "The new MRE outlines an expanded, robust, near-surface, pit-constrained asset with great access. We are now excited to complete our 7,000 m drill program across the Cassiar Gold Property that will include drilling at the Taurus Deposit and Newcoast which we believe to have a similar potential to Taurus."

2025 Drill Program Overview

The Company's 2025 drill campaign commenced on June 20th and remains ongoing with drilling at the Newcoast target in the Cassiar North project area. The program is progressing ahead of schedule with an expanded scope and is projected to conclude in the fall. The program scope will consist of approximately 7,000 m over roughly 20 drill holes at the Cassiar North project area at both deposit-based and regional targets within the 59,000-hectare land package. To-date during the 2025 season, 5,211 m have been completed over fifteen drill holes (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Cassiar North 2025 drill campaign drill hole location plan map.

Cassiar North project area - Taurus Deposit

To-date a total of 9 drill holes totaling 2,080 metres have been completed at the Taurus Deposit in 2025. Drilling at Taurus consists of a series of step-out holes designed to expand the deposit laterally beyond the known mineralized footprint.

Cassiar North project area - Newcoast Target

A total of 3,131 m over six drill holes has been completed in 2025 at the Newcoast target, which is located south of the Taurus Deposit near the Stewart-Cassiar Highway (Figure 1). The Newcoast prospect is host to numerous gold-bearing quartz veins and mineralized showings over 4 km in east-west lateral extent which has been explored previously by limited field work and sparse, widely spaced drilling, including nine holes completed during Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs in 2023 and 2024, respectively (Figure 2). The target area is situated along a 15 km northwest trend of past-producing gold deposits which include the Taurus Deposit, prospects, and past-producing high-grade veins across the property. The trend is associated with the development of gently dipping stacked shear zones between basal units that are host to mineralization.

Figure 2. Drill hole location map for 2025 drill campaign, relative to grab sample results from 2023 and 2024 field programs.

Drilling conducted at Newcoast in 2023 and 2024 encountered a broad series of sheeted quartz veins with extensive alteration and disseminated sulphide mineralization similar to the Taurus deposit in multiple drill holes, returning 141.4 m of 0.89 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 143.1 m downhole (see NEWS RELEASE, January 22, 2025). This season's drilling is designed to test continuity and expansion potential of mineralization encountered during the 2023 and 2024 drill campaigns and field programs (see NEWS RELEASE, April 16, 2025), as well as evaluate prospective chargeability anomalies identified in 2024 induced polarization survey results.

Preliminary highlights from this season's Newcoast drilling completed to-date includes an extensive network of alteration, quartz veining, and sulphide mineralization encountered in infill drill hole 25NC-010 designed to test the continuity of mineralization within a 250 m wide gap in drill data from recent exploration campaigns (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Drill core photos from drill hole 25NC-010 showing a broad intercept of high density narrow sheeted veining hosted in sulphide-mineralized and altered mafic volcanic host rock. Assay results remain pending.

Another notable intercept - encountered in drill hole 25NC-013 - comprises a broad intercept of intermittent quartz veining and pyrite mineralization hosted in altered mafic volcanic rocks at greater depths than encountered in any previous drill hole at Newcoast (Figure 4), immediately overlying an argillite unit at depth. Style is similar to parts of the Taurus deposit. This interval of sulphide-mineralized quartz veining in basalt host, overlying deep water sediments, provides support for a regional interpretation of stratigraphic repetition attributable to thrust stacking across the Cassiar Gold Property.

Elsewhere on the district-scale property, at higher elevations (e.g. the past-producing Main Mine at the Cassiar South project area), direct evidence of stacking of mafic volcanic panels known to host mineralized quartz veins, occurring between stacked shear zones localized along sedimentary and ultramafic units demonstrates the potential for gold-bearing quartz veins to occur at multiple levels within a broader package of mafic volcanic flows. Initial observations from Newcoast drill hole 25NC-013 highlight the potential for additional Taurus-style mineralization to occur within such extensive untested areas at different levels in the Cassiar North project area.

Figure 4. Drill core photos from drill hole 25NC-013 showing a broad intercept of high-density sheeted quartz veining hosted in variably sulphide-mineralized and altered mafic volcanic host rock. Assay results remain pending.

Upcoming Conference Calendar

Cassiar Gold is pleased to announce its updated 2025-2026 conference calendar:

September 2025

Precious Metals Summit | Beaver Creek, Colorado | September 9-12

Marco Roque, CEO

Jill Maxwell, VP of Exploration

October 2025

Munich Mining Conference | Munich, Germany | October 3-4

Marco Roque, CEO

November 2025

New Orleans Investment Conference | New Orleans, Louisiana | November 2-5

Marco Roque, CEO

Jason Shepherd, VP Investor Relations

January 2026

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference | Vancouver, BC, Canada | January 25-26

Marco Roque, CEO

Jill Maxwell, VP of Exploration

AME Roundup |Vancouver, BC, Canada | January 26-29

Jill Maxwell, VP of Exploration

Members of the Technical Team

March 2026

PDAC - Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada | Toronto, On, Canada | March 1-4

Marco Roque, CEO

Jill Maxwell, VP of Exploration

Jason Shepherd, VP Investor Relations

Effective today September 9, 2025, the Company has awarded 350,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain advisors of the Company pursuant to its fixed RSU/DSU plan ("RSU/DSU Plan"). The RSUs will vest with 2/3 of the RSUs vesting in 12 months from the date of the grant, and the remaining 1/3 of the RSUs and DSUs vesting in 24 months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU will be satisfied for one full paid and non-assessable Common Share issued from treasury at a price based on the closing price of the Common Shares on September 8, 2025. The Stock Option Plan and the RSU/DSU Plan provides for awards of no more than 14,665,930 Common Shares.

Qualified Persons

Jill Maxwell, P.Geo., Cassiar Gold Corp.'s VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas:

Cassiar North, which hosts an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Taurus deposit prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The pit-constrained MRE contains Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.8 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.43 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 410,000 ounces of gold in addition to Inferred Mineral Resources of 63.2 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces (Moz) of gold using a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade; 91% of ounces occur within 150 m of surface (see NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025).; and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Cassiar Gold Property", prepared by Zelligan, P.Geo, and Jolette, P.Geo, and dated effective June 8, 2025), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in properties covering most of the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, British Columbia, Canada. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in British Columbia with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Cassiar Gold Corp. acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including those describing Cassiar Gold's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Cassiar Gold and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to: risks inherent with estimates of mineral resource estimates, the potential of eventual economic extraction of minerals from the project; the identification of future mineral resources at the project; the Company's ability to convert existing mineral resources into categories of mineral resources or mineral reserves of increased geological confidence; life of mine estimates; future exploration potential; timing and scope of future exploration; the future success of the project; the potential for expanding the mineral resources and the potential for identifying additional mineralization in areas of intercepts, conceptual areas for extension and expansion, size of the 2025 drill campaign, results from drilling and the risks and assumptions set out in the NI43-101 Report.

Although Cassiar Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with the exploration and development industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety -and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, a pandemic, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

