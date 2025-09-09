Endace's focus on security standards sees EndaceProbes certified for Common Criteria/NIAP NDcPP v2.2e, NIST FIPS 140-3, and listed on DoDIN APL

Packet capture authority, Endace, today announced that EndaceProbe models EP-94C8, EP-92C8, EP-2144, and EP-2184 were awarded Common Criteria certification, under the Collaborative Protection Profile for Network Devices (NDcPP v2.2e). This certification ensures EndaceProbes meet the demanding and thorough cybersecurity requirements defined by Common Criteria and recognized by 35 nations.

In addition to the Common Criteria NDcPP v2.2e certification, EndaceProbes have achieved certification for NIST FIPS 140-3, and are on the approved product list for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoDIN APL). Common Criteria certification also means that the products are certified for the U.S. National Information Assurance Project (NIAP).

"Achieving Common Criteria and NIAP certification demonstrates Endace's commitment to providing a highly secure, robust, packet capture platform that organizations can trust," said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO. "We've invested heavily over multiple years to harden our products to meet stringent cybersecurity requirements. All Endace customers will benefit from the extreme rigor our team has gone to meet these stringent cybersecurity standards."

Common Criteria is the most widely accepted international benchmark for cybersecurity, a framework standard recognized by 35 member countries within the Common Criteria consortium. In the US, NIAP oversees and evaluates IT products against International Common Criteria. Certification of Endace products involved rigorous testing by a lab licensed by the consortium and independently witnessed by experts to ensure Endace achieved of all necessary security standards as agreed upon by International Common Criteria consortium members.

Product certifications issued by a licensed laboratory are recognized by all global consortium members. To learn why cybersecurity certification standards matter, visit https://www2.endace.com/why-security-certs-matter.

The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform is the industry's only open packet capture platform, delivering highly-scalable, always-on packet capture and recording, across on-prem, private and public cloud environments. With industry-leading speed, density, and storage capacity, EndaceProbes can cost-effectively record weeks or months of network traffic; allowing teams to go further back in time to accurately and decisively reconstruct, investigate and resolve threats, breaches or performance issues. The EndaceProbe's modular architecture and decentralized data storage gives customers the ability to deploy packet capture across large, complex environments and scale as needs evolve, mitigating downtime for networks that must operate 24/7/365.

EndaceProbes are deployed in national security agencies and entities, defense forces, federal civilian agencies and departments (including energy and transportation), global financial institutions, and public and private critical infrastructure providers.

The Common Criteria certification emphasizes Endace's commitment to meeting the highest level of security requirements and satisfying its customers' needs for protecting and securing critical services and information.

About Endace:

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-prem, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

