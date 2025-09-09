CEO and company leaders to present about annealing quantum computing momentum, rapid customer adoption and advancing technical achievements

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced its participation in several leading global technology events this month, including SEMICON Taiwan, Quantum World Congress, and FintechNation 25, to showcase the real-world impact of its annealing quantum computing and hybrid quantum technologies.

At SEMICON Taiwan , D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz will highlight how organizations can unlock value today with annealing quantum computing and hybrid quantum technology. Dr. Baratz will share practical use cases that are driving impact for customers now, technical breakthroughs demonstrating quantum computing's efficiency in solving computationally complex problems, the growing exploration of quantum AI, and annealing quantum computing's long-term future. SEMICON Taiwan is the premier annual trade exhibition and conference for semiconductor, semiconductor device fabrication, microelectronics manufacturing, packaging, and test technologies. Dr. Baratz's session takes place on September 11, 2025 from 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Learn more here.





, D-Wave Senior Distinguished Scientist Dr. Andrew King will participate in a panel discussion examining recent advancements in annealing quantum computing that are accelerating practical application deployment. Dr. King will share how these developments are helping businesses, researchers, and governments solve complex problems in optimization, materials simulation, and artificial intelligence. Rima Ouied, senior commercialization executive at the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Technology Commercialization, and Dana Linnet, CEO of The Summit Group DC and senior executive for quantum market engagement at Artificial Brain, will also participate in the panel discussion, which will be moderated by Ross Nodurft, executive director of The Alliance for Digital Innovation. The panel takes place on September 17 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Since 2022, Quantum World Congress has been the arena where visionaries, policymakers, researchers, investors, and students collide to map out what's next. Join D-Wave at Quantum World Congress in Washington, D.C. by registering here. At FintechNation 25, Murray Thom, D-Wave vice president of quantum technology evangelism, will discuss the latest quantum computing advancements and use cases relevant to the financial services sector. Thom will also discuss D-Wave's research indicating that annealing quantum computers could significantly reduce electricity needed to run blockchain. Thom's presentation takes place on September 19, in Dublin, Ireland. FintechNation 25 is a full day event of expert speakers, thought leadership, and networking, covering the full spectrum of Irish fintech, hosted by the FinTech and Payments Association of Ireland. Register for FintechNation 25 here.





About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers the world's largest feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com.

