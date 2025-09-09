Aduna and BTS Partner to Tackle Fraud Prevention and Identity Verification

Exploring global opportunities starting with SIM Swap and Number Verification APIs

PLANO, Texas , Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, and Business Telecommunications Services, Inc. (BTS), a leading provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players, today announced a strategic collaboration to enhance fraud prevention and identity verification services. The partnership will initially explore opportunities in high growth and emerging markets such as Asia and South America, focusing on SIM Swap detection and Number Verification use cases.

BTS is partnering with Aduna to strengthen its portfolio in mobile identity and fraud protection by integrating Aduna's standardized network API capabilities. The collaboration will introduce advanced services such as SIM Swap detection and Number Verification, complementing BTS's existing solutions for identity verification, user authentication, and customer engagement including OTP, Mobile ID, Silent SMS Authentication, Branded Calls, and Number Anonymization.

"Fraud protection and mobile identity are critical challenges for our customers," said Andres Proano, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), BTS. "By combining our award-winning S1 Platform with Aduna's standardized network API capabilities, we can deliver powerful new services that address pressing needs like SIM Swap detection and Number Verification, enabling high growth regions."

"This collaboration underscores Aduna's mission to enable a trusted, global ecosystem for identity and security," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "Partnering with BTS allows us to expand our reach into some of the world's most dynamic digital economies and emerging markets."

The partnership highlights a significant opportunity for both companies to shape the next wave of fraud prevention and identity innovation. By tapping into fast-growing emerging markets, Aduna and BTS aim to showcase the value of secure communications and build momentum for global adoption.

About BTS

Owned by BTS Group, BTS is a leading global provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players. Leveraging its proprietary S1 Platform, an international network of 400+ partners, and 180+ direct links, BTS delivers advanced solutions across Global Connectivity, Smart Voice, Identity, Managed Communications, Omnichannel, Protection, and Analytics driving growth for Operators, MNOs, CPaaS, and hyperscalers. BTS powers 18+ billion voice minutes annually, enables the delivery of 500M+ messages worldwide, and provides extensive cloud numbers coverage in 90+ hard-to-reach markets, ensuring seamless and secure global communications.

For more information, visit bts.io or contact Paula Ruiz, BTS Communications Team at pruiz@bts.io

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

