Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 13:18 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tongji University School of Economics and Management: Tongji SEM Ranks 8th Globally in FT's 2025 Master in Management Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8th, the Financial Times released its 2025 Global Master in Management Ranking. Tongji University School of Economics and Management (Tongji SEM) achieved a historic breakthrough, climbing to 8th place worldwide-breaking into the global top 10 for the first time and maintaining a top-25 position for four consecutive years.


The program excelled in key indicators: it ranked 1st globally in Value for Money, and for three years, 100% of graduates secured employment within three months. It also placed 13th in Careers Service and 14th in Career Progress. Nearly 90% of students reported achieving their study goals, including enhanced management skills and broader global perspectives. Additionally, the Alumni Network Rank has further expanded-alumni resources across five continents provide current students and graduates with ongoing career support, collaboration opportunities, and cross-cultural exchanges.

This success stems from Tongji SEM's strong internationalization, practical learning, and ESG integration. The program is taught in English with diverse cohorts. Tongji SEM has established partnerships with over 100 top business schools in more than 30 countries worldwide, offering diverse international exchange programs including dual-degree programs, semester exchanges, and overseas summer schools, with more than 300 overseas study slots annually.


In 2024, Tongji SEM established its first overseas campus in Berlin, enhancing its global education ecosystem and empowering students to develop a global perspective. Additionally, the school launched the first Innovative Practice & Action Learning (IPAL) project, collaborating with companies including JD Digits Industrial, YTO Express, and Transsion Holdings, boosting students' innovation and problem-solving skills.


This leap in ranking is the result of Tongji SEM's continuous commitment to a student-centered and quality-driven education philosophy. It also validates the school's mission of cultivating management talents who are well-versed in Chinese business practices and prepared for global leadership. Accredited by AACSB, EQUIS, and CAMEA, Tongji SEM continues to commit to cultivating globally competitive talents, deepening international cooperation, and serving as a bridge between China and the world in management education.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768677/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768678/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768679/image_3.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768680/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tongji-sem-ranks-8th-globally-in-fts-2025-master-in-management-ranking-302550716.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.