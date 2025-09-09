Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 13:24 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RingConn LLC: RingConn Showcases Blood Pressure Insights Demo at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn, the leading smart ring brand, announced its participation in the 2025 IFA Berlin, where it unveiled a demo of its upcoming Blood Pressure Insights feature. This marks the first public showcase of the technology and a major step forward in RingConn's mission to empower people with comprehensive, science-driven health management tools.

RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring

First Look at Blood Pressure Insights
At the booth, RingConn presented a demo of the Blood Pressure Insights feature currently under development. Since the company's founding, the R&D team has been dedicated to tackling this complex challenge within the wearable category - a field where achieving accurate blood pressure monitoring is considered one of the hardest breakthroughs. Today, RingConn announced significant progress toward making it a reality.

Hypertension is one of the world's most serious health risks. It is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke, while also damaging the kidneys, eyes, and brain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.1 billion people worldwide suffer from high blood pressure, yet fewer than 20% have their condition under control.

Against this backdrop, RingConn aims to enhance personal health management through continuous, accessible blood pressure monitoring. Unlike occasional cuff-based measurements, smart rings offer a form factor that enables regular daily tracking at home. Consistent monitoring helps capture health patterns often missed by single readings - such as white-coat hypertension, nighttime hypertension, and gradual long-term changes - making long-term adherence and early detection more practical.

How It Works
RingConn's blood pressure insights function is designed to pair with a traditional cuff device for calibration once every 28 days. After calibration, the smart ring provides daily blood pressure insights at home. RingConn will integrate this feature into its smart ring products and is also launching an open recruitment program for users to participate in internal testing.

Strong Market Response
In addition to the new demo, RingConn's flagship products - RingConn Gen 2 and RingConn Gen 2 Air - drew strong interest from attendees. To date, RingConn has already attracted a global user base of more than 250,000 people, underscoring its growing influence in the smart wearable market.

About RingConn
Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of "Hardware + Software + Services," RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people's health.

Contact:
Claudia.L@ringconn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768663/RingConn_Gen_2_Smart_Ring.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ringconn-showcases-blood-pressure-insights-demo-at-ifa-2025-302550735.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.