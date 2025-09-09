8.9 km IP survey completed over Copper Junction and Copper North areas.

Additional mapping and mineralized samples collected: assays pending.

Drill targets defined at four of the five target areas prospective for large Copper Porphyry and Epithermal Gold-Silver +/- base metal systems.

Company planning to mobilize drill this fall.

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") is pleased to report that targeting work completed during the Summer 2025 field season has outlined 17 drill ready targets across 4 of the 5 mineralized prospective areas previously identified at its 100% optioned Pike Warden Project in Southern Yukon. Work to Date has outlined the potential for both large copper porphyry and epithermal gold-silver systems on the property.

The Pike Warden Project sits on the northern rim of the Bennett Lake Caldera Complex, one of Canada's largest collapsed volcanic centres. This dynamic geological environment is highly prospective for the formation of large-scale polymetallic porphyry copper and epithermal gold-silver mineralizing systems.

Company CEO, Scott McLean, commented: "The Summer 2025 program caps four consecutive field seasons of systematic work in Yukon, building robust geoscientific datasets to advance Pike Warden. We now have drill-ready targets, and we intend to mobilize a drill this fall to evaluate mineralization beneath shallow cover."

2025 Summer Program:

Geophysics: 8.9 line-km of ground IP surveying over portions of Copper Junction and Copper North target areas. The program successfully refined areas of reduced resistivity highlighted by the 2024 airborne ZTEM survey (see news release dated August 22, 2024). Results also highlighted a broad zone of elevated chargeability/resistivity adjacent to mapped exposures of porphyry-style copper mineralization east of the Copper North target area.

Mapping and Sampling: Following up on zones highlighted from previous programs, 64 additional rock samples were collected, with hosting host of prospective mineralization (Figure 1). All samples were submitted to ALS Chemex for multi-element base and precious metal analysis. Results from this sampling work are pending. To date, approximately 1,900 rock and soil samples have been collected, returning elevated concentrations of gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), and molybdenum (Mo). More than 25 polymetallic showings have discovered to date, yielding exceptional assays including values up to 48.1 g/t Au, 11,270 g/t Ag, 7.49% Cu, and 2.37% Mo.

Target Definition: Integration of geophysics, high-density LiDAR, orthophoto analysis, and structural analysis has outlined five large-scale prospective areas: three potential porphyry Cu-Mo system centres, and two epithermal Au-Ag system centres (Figure 2). A total of 17 drill-ready targets have been identified within the Copper Junction, Copper North, ERT and Golden Saddles areas. An initial drill program will assess 1 to 3 of these targets while seasonal drilling conditions persist.

Figure 1: Select photos of mineralized rock samples collected as part of the Summer 2025 field program. Photo A: heavily sulphidised bedrock exposure from the Olympus target area. Photo B: Malachite (copper) stained quartz veining material from the Copper Junction target area. Photo C: Heavy malachite-stained granodiorite from the Silver Train showing area also hosting minor amounts of molybdenite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/265660_transition_figure1.png

About the Pike Warden Project

The Pike Warden Project, located 65 kilometres south of Whitehorse, Yukon, within the traditional territory of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, is an emerging polymetallic epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper property. The Company owns or has the option to own 100% interest in the 203 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of approximately 41 square kilometres.

The Project encompasses a combination of historic and recently discovered high-grade polymetallic occurrences, with bedrock and scree sampling across the property returning highlight values up to 11,270 g/t Ag, 48.1 g/t Au, 7.49% Cu, 59.6% Pb, 2.37% Mo, and 2.61% Zn. Furthermore, maiden drilling at the ERT Zone in 2022 returned percussion samples with highlight values up to 468 g/t Ag, 0.19 g/t Au, 163.5 ppm Cu, and 1,150 ppm Zn over 1.5 metre sample intervals (see news release dated January 16, 2023).

Mineralization on the Property appears to be spatially associated with large-scale structures, particularly at intersection nodes. Concentric structures interpreted as caldera collapse features are intruded by porphyritic ring dykes of the Bennett Lake Volcanic Complex. A second prominent structural trend identified are northeast-trending structures trending across the property, are believed to relate to a broader regional caldera collapse hinge zone. A combination of overlapping higher-temperature alteration styles, metal zonation, and zones of increased vein and fracture density appear to indicate that a mineralizing porphyry copper system(s) are exposed at varying erosional levels, interpreted to be controlled or bounded by the caldera collapse structures.

Figure 2: Pike Warden Property highlight areas with system scale copper porphyry and/or epithermal gold-silver potential identified. Areas in which drill targets are defined are within the highlighted red circles. Colour gridded area displays IP-survey results with N=2 chargeability response with red values highlighting areas of elevated chargeability on a backdrop of the digital elevation model. Rock and soil sampling results highlight areas of elevated base and/or precious metal mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/265660_2025m09d09-xtm-highlights%20drill%20targets%20at%20pike%20warden_figure2.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Benjamin Williams, P.Geo. (PGO), Senior Geologist at Transition Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the Company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

