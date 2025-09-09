Flooring Superstores Calgary Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Flooring Contractors in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Flooring Superstores Calgary has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Flooring Contractors category for Southern Alberta. This prestigious recognition reflects the company's dedication to exceptional customer service, expert advice, and one of the largest selections of flooring in the region.

Since opening its doors in Calgary, Flooring Superstores has become the go-to destination for homeowners, renovators, and contractors seeking quality flooring at unbeatable prices. By working directly with top manufacturers and buying in bulk, the company is able to offer significant savings without compromising on style, selection, or service. With over $1 million worth of in-stock inventory, customers can choose from an extensive range of laminate, hardwood, vinyl plank, carpet, and tile-ensuring the right product for every project, style, and budget.

A Destination for Selection and Savings

Flooring Superstores Calgary is built on the promise of providing the city's best selection of flooring backed by knowledgeable staff who make the shopping process simple and stress-free. From families refreshing a single room to contractors outfitting an entire development, the store caters to projects of every size.

By keeping inventory fully stocked, the store eliminates long wait times for orders, allowing customers to begin projects right away. This immediate availability, combined with exclusive manufacturer partnerships, positions Flooring Superstores as a trusted one-stop shop for flooring in Calgary.

"We're proud to be recognised by Consumer Choice Award as a leader in flooring contractors," says the management team at Flooring Superstores Calgary. "Our goal has always been to make the process of choosing and installing flooring straightforward and enjoyable. We want every customer to leave our store feeling confident they've made the best choice for their home or business."

Recognition Built on Customer Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is a trusted mark of business excellence, determined through independent research that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and brand trust in the local market. Flooring Superstores Calgary's recognition demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver high-quality products, reliable service, and value that customers can count on.

"Winning this award is a reflection of the loyalty and confidence of our customers," the team adds. "Their support inspires us to continue improving our services, expanding our selection, and delivering the best flooring experience in Calgary."

Flooring for Every Lifestyle

The company prides itself on offering flooring options that meet the demands of Calgary's diverse lifestyles. From durable vinyl plank ideal for busy households, to luxurious hardwood for timeless elegance, to practical carpet for comfort, Flooring Superstores Calgary helps customers find flooring that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. The store's staff work closely with clients to recommend solutions that balance style, durability, and budget, ensuring results that stand the test of time.

Community Commitment

Flooring Superstores Calgary is more than a retail outlet-it is an active member of the local community. By building long-term relationships with homeowners, builders, and renovators, the company has become a trusted partner in projects that shape Calgary's homes and neighbourhoods. This commitment to community, coupled with a focus on customer-first service, continues to drive the company's growth and recognition.

Raising the Standard for Flooring Solutions

As the demand for stylish, affordable flooring continues to grow, Flooring Superstores Calgary remains dedicated to maintaining its reputation for selection, value, and customer satisfaction. By continuing to work directly with top manufacturers and keeping a vast inventory on hand, the store is well-positioned to meet the needs of Calgary's homeowners and contractors for years to come.

"Being honoured with this award motivates us to raise the bar even higher," the management team reflects. "We're excited about the future and committed to delivering the best flooring solutions in Southern Alberta."

