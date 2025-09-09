Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce first assay results have been received from its near-mine 2025 exploration program conducted on the Eagle and Abra (Main) Zones of the Silver-gold Los Ricos South Project located in Jalisco, Mexico. Drill targeting was based on reconstruction of the historical Cinco Minas Mine and a new IP geophysics survey conducted this year. Assay results from geotechnical holes in the Eagle Zone are also discussed.

"We're pleased with these initial results of our near-mine exploration program. The objective was to drill some scouting exploration holes deeper than our current Resource and south of the current Resource in a faulted off section of the vein. We were successful in hole 318 as it demonstrated strong mineralization continues deeper below our current Resources. Also, a highlight of the drilling was hole 324 which not only located the faulted off section of the vein outside of the Resource but yielded strong gold and silver grades and widths. Another significant hole is hole 337, located in Cerro Colorado which is south of known mineralization and could represent a new ore shoot which we will target with further drilling," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Hole LRSGT-23-001 was drilled for geotechnical purposes within the current Resource area, but after publication. This is confirmatory of the high grade and large widths of the Eagle Zone."

Highlights from the drilling program include the following:

Hole LRSGT-23-001: 41,110 g/t total silver equivalent over 1.42 m from 131.20 to 132.62 m, consisting of 28,094 g/t silver and 173.6 g/t gold within a longer interval of 21.25 m grading 3,034 g/t total silver equivalent from 129.15 to 150.40 m consisting of 2,077 g/t silver and 12.76 g/t gold drilled in the Eagle Zone for geotechnical purposes after the Resource was published and is within the current Resource area (see Figures 1 and 4).

Hole LRGG-24-318: 904 g/t total silver equivalent over 0.75 m from 698.10 to 698.85 m, consisting of 401 g/t silver and 6.7 g/t gold within a longer interval of 10.72 m grading 215 g/t total silver equivalent from 691.18 to 701.90 m consisting of 123 g/t silver and 1.2 g/t gold in the Abra Zone for exploration purposes outside of the current Resource area (see Figures 1 and 3).

Hole LRGG-24-324: 1,034 g/t total silver equivalent over 1.39 m from 231.50 to 232.89 m, consisting of 477 g/t silver and 7.4 g/t gold within a longer interval of 23.05 m grading 234 g/t total silver equivalent from 227.10 to 250.15 m consisting of 123 g/t silver and 1.49 g/t gold in the South Abra Zone for exploration purposes outside of the current Resource area (see Figures 1 and 3).

Hole LRGG-24-337: 849 g/t total silver equivalent over 1.50 m from 33.50 to 35.00 m, consisting of 43.8 g/t silver and 10.7 g/t gold within a longer interval of 9.45 m grading 303 g/t total silver equivalent from 27.55 to 37.00 m consisting of 21.7 g/t silver and 3.75 g/t gold in the Cerro Colorado Zone for exploration purposes outside of the current Resource area (see Figures 1 and 3).

Table 1: Drill Hole Results

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGG-24-318 Los Ricos Vein 691.18 701.90 10.72 1.234 122.7 2.87 215.2

including 698.10 698.85 0.75 6.700 401.0 12.05 903.5 LRGG-25-321 Los Ricos Vein 222.50 234.00 11.50 0.640 78.8 1.69 126.8

including 222.50 227.60 5.10 0.893 80.1 1.96 147.0 LRGG-25-322 Los Ricos Vein 310.66 318.00 7.34 0.202 130.1 1.94 145.3

including 313.50 318.00 4.50 0.258 182.5 2.69 201.9 LRGG-25-324 Los Ricos Vein 227.10 250.15 23.05 1.491 122.6 3.13 234.4

including 231.50 232.89 1.39 7.417 477.4 13.78 1,033.7 LRGG-25-325 Los Ricos Vein 237.50 238.50 1.00 0.440 97.0 1.73 130.0 LRGG-25-327 Los Ricos Vein 452.00 495.45 43.45 0.218 54.0 0.94 70.4

including 469.65 470.65 1.00 0.025 656.0 8.77 657.9 LRGG-25-328 Los Ricos Vein 235.00 257.04 22.04 0.181 41.9 0.74 55.5

including 256.50 257.04 0.54 1.940 346.0 6.55 491.5 LRGG-25-330 Los Ricos Vein 314.65 315.15 0.50 0.460 206.0 3.21 240.5 LRGG-25-333 Los Ricos Vein 183.30 185.40 2.10 0.832 36.9 1.32 99.3 LRGG-25-334 Los Ricos Vein 230.50 231.65 1.15 1.061 48.4 1.71 127.9

and 241.70 242.70 1.00 1.344 236.4 4.50 337.2 LRGG-25-335 Los Lamas Vein 251.20 252.15 0.95 1.850 137.0 3.68 275.8

and 262.70 267.25 4.55 0.395 71.0 1.34 100.6 LRGG-25-336 Cerro Col. Vein 12.30 23.61 11.31 0.814 20.9 1.09 82.0

including 17.10 22.58 5.48 0.950 26.5 1.30 97.7 LRGG-25-337 Cerro Col. Vein 27.55 37.00 9.45 3.754 21.7 4.04 303.3

including 33.50 35.00 1.50 10.740 43.8 11.32 849.3 LRGG-25-339 Cerro Col. Vein 4.15 6.40 2.25 0.723 49.0 1.38 103.2 The following holes are geotechnical holes drilled after Resource was published, and are within current Resource area: LRSGT-23-001 Los Ricos Vein 129.15 150.40 21.25 12.76 2,077.0 40.46 3,034.2

including 131.20 132.62 1.42 173.55 28,094.0 548.14 41,110.2 GT-PFS-23-001 Los Ricos Vein 133.85 139.00 5.15 0.71 173.9 3.03 227.1

including 134.90 136.28 1.38 1.86 334.4 6.32 474.0 GT-PFS-23-003 Los Ricos Vein6 120.68 146.67 25.99 0.86 89.1 2.05 153.5

including6 122.95 130.50 7.55 3.09 286.0 6.90 517.8

including6 122.95 129.59 6.64 3.27 313.0 7.45 558.5 GT-PFS-23-004 Los Ricos Vein 60.00 92.10 32.10 3.18 292.1 7.08 531.0

including 64.00 65.60 1.60 20.11 2,792.5 57.35 4,300.9 GT-PFS-23-005 Los Ricos Vein6 66.30 93.60 27.30 0.36 45.8 0.97 72.8

including6 75.00 80.60 5.60 0.94 77.1 1.97 147.7 GT-PFS-23-OP4 Los Ricos Vein6 101.15 115.40 11.80 2.62 289.1 6.48 485.8

including6 106.25 115.40 6.70 4.60 489.9 11.13 834.5 GT-PFS-23-OP5 Los Ricos Vein 40.00 54.90 14.90 0.37 58.9 1.16 87.0

Including 46.20 47.20 1.00 1.09 170.0 3.36 251.8 GT-PFS-23-005 Los Ricos Vein6 66.30 93.60 27.30 0.36 45.8 0.97 72.8

including 46.20 47.20 1.00 1.09 170.0 3.36 251.8

1. Not true width.

2. Silver Equivalent ("AgEq") ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag) at 100% metal recoveries.

3. Holes LRGG-25-319, 320, 323, 326, 329, 329, 331, 332, 338 did not intercept material mineralization and are excluded.

4. Hole GT-PFS-23-002 intercepted strong mineralization but was drilled along vein for geotechnical purposes and is excluded from the results above.

5. Holes GT-PFS-23-006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011 and GT-PFS-23-OP1, OP2, OP3 were drilled for geotechnical purposes and were not sampled.

6. Excluding voids.

Summary

In early 2025, the exploration team began a new IP survey to extend the coverage south of the El Abra deposit to the Cerro Colorado deposit (see Figure 2). The new data, combined with the 2022 IP survey, provides continuous detailed information along the El Abra structure over a strike length of 7km. Based on a re-evaluation of historical data and the new IP geophysics, a systematic step-out drilling program to test the down dip, the southern strike extension of the Abra Zone towards Los Lamas, and the Cerro Colorado deposit was started in January 2025.

The goal of this drilling is to extend the known mineral occurrence at the south end of the historically mined Cinco Minas one kilometer to the Los Llamas Zone all the way to the south at Cerro Colorado, a total strike length of 3.5km. The drill holes in this release were not included in the initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Los Ricos South released on January 6, 2025.





Figure 1: 2025 Exploration Drilling - Los Ricos Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1683/265564_3f2cf4ad74ba2a00_001full.jpg

Figure 2: 2025 IP Survey - Plan View

Induced polarization is industry standard in exploring for low sulfidation epithermal deposits, and particularly resistivity shows a pronounced break between the El Pochete and Eje Volcanics, the known host of the Los Ricos Vein System. This break can be traced for a total of 7km from the north of Eagle to the far south of Cerro Colorado.





Figure 2: 2025 IP Survey - Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1683/265564_3f2cf4ad74ba2a00_002full.jpg

This prospective break, along with a refreshed look at historical mining records, show the area to be prospective to the south of the Abra Zone and down dip of the current FS designed stopes.





Figure 3: Longitudinal Section - Near Mine Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1683/265564_3f2cf4ad74ba2a00_003full.jpg

Assay results from drill hole LRGG-24-318 show the high grade Abra Zone extends 250m down dip of the deepest Feasibility Study designed stopes, offering excellent expansion potential. Whereas, assay results from LRGG-25-324 show an extension of the Abra Zone 150m south of the last historical mining activity. There remains over 500m of prospective ground untested between DDH 324 and the Los Llamas Zone, believed to be a continuation of the Abra Zone.

Geotechnical Drilling

Based on the recommendations from WSP (retained for the 2024 Feasibility Study) the Company completed additional geotechnical drill holes for the proposed Open Pit and Underground Mine Plans. Holes were completed either, 1) crossing the zone, 2) entirely in FW, 3) entirely in HW or 4) drilled down the vein/HW (e.g., GT_PFS_23_002). Only holes that crossed the Zone were sampled. Geotechnical holes were used for both Resource Definition and geotechnical purposes and confirm the presence of the high-grade Abra and Eagle Zones. These drill holes were not utilized in the updated MRE dated January 16, 2025.





Figure 4: Cross Section - Geotechnical Drilling for Resource

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1683/265564_3f2cf4ad74ba2a00_004full.jpg

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip Type LRSGT-23-001 609992 2328411 1260 257 50 -45 Geotechnical GT-PFS-23-OP1 610528 2327672 1282 170 245 -50 Geotechnical GT-PFS-23-OP2 610828 2327753 1423 150 45 -70 Geotechnical GT-PFS-23-OP3 610666 2327951 1472 151 45 -70 Geotechnical GT-PFS-23-OP4 610292 2328052 1308 115 310 -60 Geotechnical GT-PFS-23-OP5 610339 2328166 1349 101 45 -70 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_001 610528 2327676 1283 252 90 -65 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_002 610775 2327544 1259 201 30 -80 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_003 610439 2327744 1274 250 65 -65 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_004 610321 2327972 1288 220 30 -80 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_005 610386 2327909 1294 151 65 -65 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_006 610665 2327949 1471 442 240 -55 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_007 610828 2327753 1423 421 230 -60 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_008 610188 2328372 1313 251 310 -70 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_009 610253 2328508 1384 351 250 -70 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_010 610089 2328587 1298 248 210 -50 Geotechnical GT_PFS_23_011 610747 2327839 1455 452 240 -70 Geotechnical LRGG-24-318 609926 2327320 1253 785 50 -55 Exploration LRGG-25-319 610865 2327392 1235 123 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-320 610782 2327286 1212 220 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-321 610706 2327215 1151 342 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-322 610653 2327186 1150 389 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-323 610707 2327220 1152 373 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-324 610735 2327183 1152 390 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-325 610666 2327251 1153 319 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-326 610593 2327071 1149 597 50 -60 Exploration LRGG-25-327 610449 2327355 1208 635 50 -80 Exploration LRGG-25-328 610741 2327164 1151 387 50 -50 Exploration LRGG-25-329 610742 2327123 1142 385 50 -45 Exploration LRGG-25-330 610733 2327184 1153 361 50 -55 Exploration LRGG-25-331 610732 2327183 1153 360 50 -59 Exploration LRGG-25-332 610732 2327183 1153 430 50 -66 Exploration LRGG-25-333 610733 2327184 1153 351 50 -46 Exploration LRGG-25-334 611456 2326517 1096 361 50 -47 Exploration LRGG-25-335 611456 2326516 1096 350 50 -60 Exploration LRGG-25-336 612127 2326018 1041 71 50 -45 Exploration LRGG-25-337 612118 2326012 1039 85 50 -82 Exploration LRGG-25-338 612164 2325942 1018 66 50 -45 Exploration LRGG-25-339 612182 2325970 1029 44 50 -45 Exploration

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106µm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for GoGold as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two development projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020, which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021, indicating an NPV5% of US$295M. On January 16, 2025, the company announced a feasibility study which included a front-end engineering design which outlined an NPV5% of US$355M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on May 17, 2023, indicating an NPV5% of US$413M.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265564

SOURCE: GoGold Resources Inc.