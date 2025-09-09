Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2025 TSX30, an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The Company ranked 13th on the list of top 30 performing stocks on the TSX, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 385% for the three years ended June 30, 2025.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the TSX's top-performing companies," said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our teams and recognition of IAMGOLD's emergence as a leading Canadian-focused modern gold producer. We believe that this is just the beginning for the new IAMGOLD. As a Company we offer significant growth opportunities at our operations and projects in Canada, expectations of accelerating significant free cashflow generation, and our ability to utilize innovative, accountable mining to create enduring value for all stakeholders."

Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranking recognizes TSX-listed companies delivering exceptional performance while driving Canada's economic transformation. The TSX30 showcases how Canada's diverse capital markets support companies across key sectors to scale globally, compete internationally, and create substantial value for investors and the broader Canadian economy. For more information about the TSX30 and the rankings, please visit tsx.com/tsx30.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). The Côté Gold Mine achieved full nameplate in June 2025 and has the potential to be among the largest gold mines in Canada. IAMGOLD operates Côté in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,700 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG).

IAMGOLD Contact Information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265614

SOURCE: IAMGOLD Corporation