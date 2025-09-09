Plural leads round to support Teton's mission to make amazing care affordable and accessible for all.

Teton.ai, the predictive intelligence company for modern healthcare, today announced a $20 million Series A fundraise. The round was led by Plural, which also led Teton's seed round, with participation from Bertelsmann Investments, Antler Elevate and Nebular and follow-on investment from PSV Tech. The fundraise underscores Teton's superior technology platform and will accelerate its mission to make amazing care affordable and accessible for all.

Using proprietary AI and computer vision technology, Teton is the only platform that shifts care and the way it is delivered from reactive to predictive. This improves quality of care for patients and residents, job satisfaction for caregivers and business performance for owners and operators. Ultimately, it lowers the cost of and increases access to premium care.

Since seed, Teton has grown ARR 13x and partnered with Nvidia to develop the largest point-of-care dataset in senior care. The company is growing customer numbers 300% year-on-year, delivering concrete outcomes to senior care communities and hospitals across the U.S. and Europe. Teton is in advanced pilots with major U.S. asset owners to bring predictive care to hundreds of thousands more residents in elderly care.

Mikkel Wad Thorsen, CEO of Teton.ai, said: "The economics of senior care and healthcare are broken: costs rise, staff burn out and outcomes suffer. Shifting care from reactive to predictive changes the equation. Emergencies decline, staffing is planned with precision and every intervention creates value. At its core, this is a deflationary technology, making top-tier care more abundantly accessible to more people extending the length and quality of life for residents while lowering the cost to deliver it. After years embedded inside care environments, we've built technology that impacts daily operations, delivering measurable ROI to operators from day one and structural advantages that only grow over time."

"Teton is at the cutting edge of a much-needed transformation in healthcare," said Taavet Hinrikus, Partner, Plural. "Within a short time, its technology is already reducing costs and resource needs while achieving the most important thing improved health outcomes. It's a complete gamechanger for owners, operators, caregivers, families and residents. The strength of Teton's team and technology means it's set to become the market leader as it solves a huge global problem."

The inpatient, long-term care, skilled nursing facility and in-home care sector in the U.S., Europe and Asia represents a total addressable market of $220 billion. With this fundraise, Teton will build on exceptional demand for its offering by launching nationwide in the U.S., deepening its operations across Europe and supercharging its world-class engineering team to push the boundaries of predictive AI in care.

A New Paradigm for Care: Predictive Intelligence

Healthcare, particularly senior care, faces systemic and urgent challenges. Populations are aging, comorbidities are increasing. Care staff are over-burdened and exiting the industry at higher rates than ever. Costs are already steep and rising. Teton bridges the gap between care needs and care capacity, enabling wider access to premium care for ordinary families and their loved ones.

Teton's platform delivers four critical capabilities:

Care runs on clarity. Teton's AI and computer vision technology creates digital twins that continuously observe and understand what's happening across residents, staff and space passively and privately. This generates the clarity layer for care: data that has never existed before, which creates full health profiles of residents and granular insights into operations. This is not just more data, it is the right data: real-time, accurate and actionable.

Clarity becomes foresight. Teton tracks key health metrics and brings visibility to everyday patterns and changes, helping teams notice shifts and opportunities to intervene early. Teton forecasts workflows and staffing needs, so leaders and caregivers alike can plan ahead.

Foresight leads to action. Teton delivers the right message to the right person at the right time preventative intervention, no unnecessary disturbances. Its platform removes administrative burden from caregivers to focus on what matters providing human-to-human care. Teton gives leaders the capacity to make informed changes to staffing, workflows and billing.

Action drives outcomes. Teton delivers proven results to every part of the care ecosystem:

For residents, Teton creates a deep understanding of resident health and behavior that enables tailored care that is safer, more personalized and dignified. For example, Teton reduces falls the leading cause of injury-related death in adults 65 years and older by 82%.

For families, Teton delivers transparency, trust and, ultimately, more time with loved ones. For example, Teton enables families to monitor relatives' health and well-being remotely, in real-time.

For caregivers, Teton gives time back to listen to, hold hands with to care for residents. For example, by reducing their administrative workload and planning their rounds, Teton saves 25% of caregivers' time every day. This is time they can spend caring for residents.

For operators, Teton optimizes workflows, increases occupancy and staff retention, lowers liability and captures full revenue. For example, against a backdrop of a global shortage of caregivers, Teton drives 28% higher staff retention.

For owners, Teton offers portfolio-wide transparency to attract more residents, reduce operational risk and boost returns. For example, Teton delivers 5x ROI as quickly as one year post-installation.

Teton's platform fits seamlessly into daily routines, with no wearables, video streams or third parties involved at any stage. Its intelligent, unintrusive technology works behind the scenes, delivering actionable insights to frontline staff and leaders in easy-to-use apps.

About Teton.ai

Teton.ai is leading a fundamental shift in healthcare moving care and the way it is delivered from reactive to predictive. Our advanced AI and computer vision technology is custom-built for healthcare settings, providing clarity, delivering foresight, enabling action and driving outcomes. The result is higher-quality care and better-run operations. We are starting with senior care communities and hospitals, and believe our technology can generate significant benefits in any healthcare environment, anywhere in the world. Founded in Denmark and with a presence across the United States and Europe, Teton exists to make amazing care affordable and accessible for all. https://www.teton.ai/

