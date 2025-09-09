Owlet's new release creates the ultimate baby monitoring system for video, sleep, and medical-grade health tracking.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (the "Company" or "Owlet"), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, announces the launch of its new HD video baby monitor, Dream Sight, and next-generation Dream Duo. These products represent an important step for Owlet in the category, featuring advanced technology designed to provide clarity, connection, and peace of mind from day one.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909618049/en/

Owlet's Dream Sight 2K HD Video Monitor.

"Parents are clear about what they need in a baby monitor more advanced features, greater reliability, deeper security, and a price point that makes sense," said Kurt Workman, Owlet's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Dream Sight is a direct response to that feedback from our customers. When paired with our medically-certified Dream Sock, it creates a connected monitoring experience that gives caregivers the confidence and peace of mind they need."

Introducing Dream Sight: Big Tech, Right Price

The Company's smartest and most affordable camera yet, Dream Sight, provides smart HD video monitoring for confidence in every moment. Offering premium features at a lower price, Dream Sight is equipped with 2K HD resolution, motion, sound, and cry detection to alert parents when Baby needs attention, two-way talk capabilities to allow parents to soothe Baby from anywhere, automatic video clip capture and save, and temperature and humidity monitoring to help maintain a safe, comfortable sleep space. Dream Sight is also protected by industry-leading 256-bit encryption and privacy safeguards to keep video feeds secure and to ensure moments stay private. Dream Sight can be used standalone, and also pairs seamlessly with FDA-cleared, medically-certified Dream Socksmart baby monitor and the Owlet Dream App (iOS and Android) for a complete health monitoring and video solution.

New Dream Duo: The Ultimate All-in-One Monitor

Dream Sight and the Company's award-winning Dream Sock come together in a single integrated system. Dream Duo pairs Dream Sock, which tracks Baby's oxygen level, pulse rate, and sleep trends with hospital-grade accuracy, with Dream Sight for complete visibility day or night. This product bundle brings families enhanced reassurance with real-time alerts if vital health readings fall outside preset zones.

More Than a Monitor: Support When Parents Need It Most

With the introduction of Dream Sight and next-generation Dream Duo, Owlet is not only expanding access to smarter, more secure monitoring solutions but also reshaping the role these products play in the parenting experience. The postpartum period can be one of the most vulnerable chapters in a parent's life, defined by sleepless nights, anxiety, and the constant fear of the unknown. In this critical time, Owlet becomes more than a monitor. It's a lifeline. Parents who use Owlet report transformative outcomes: 96% experience reduced anxiety and 94% say they sleep better. These numbers underscore a deeper truth: Owlet isn't just monitoring babies, it's helping parents feel safe, supported, and seen.

"These latest innovations from Owlet mark a significant development in the evolution of baby monitoring, where advanced technology meets emotional well-being for parents around the world," said Jonathan Harris, Owlet's President. "Dream Sight addresses an important need in the global market by making premium HD monitoring accessible at an unprecedented price, while Dream Duo remains the only all-in-one system that delivers clinically validated health tracking alongside video and sleep insights."

Dream Sight retails for $99.99 (USD) and is now available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and across Europe. Dream Duo retails for $379.99 (USD) and is available in select markets, including the U.S., the UK, and across Europe. Available as an optional upgrade, a subscription to Owlet360 (U.S. only, international access expected in the future) enhances the experience with advanced features to help caregivers navigate every stage with confidence, including sleep position monitoring, comfort temperature tracking, and daily historical insights about Baby's vitals. All Owlet products are available via the Company's e-commerce sites and retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, John Lewis, BabyOne, and more. For more details, please visit www.owletcare.com.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet's digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE: OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-cleared medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provides real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over two million parents worldwide have used Owlet's platform, contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

