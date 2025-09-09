Veem Inc.: Skydo and Veem Partner to Power Seamless USD Collections for Indian Businesses

Through this partnership, Skydo's customers can leverage Veem's licensed cross-border infrastructure-delivering streamlined, compliant USD collections from North America to India without the friction of traditional banking channels.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Veem , a leading global payments solution provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Skydo , a Bengaluru-based cross-border payments platform serving Indian businesses, exporters and freelancers. This partnership delivers a faster, more compliant path for Indian businesses to expand into North America through reliable USD collections.

Veem x Skydo

This collaboration gives Indian businesses a faster, more reliable way to get paid by U.S. clients. Instead of navigating high banking fees, hidden forex markups, or long settlement periods, Skydo users can now collect USD seamlessly through a compliant, regulated channel.

With Veem powering the infrastructure, every transaction is backed by licensing and regulatory assurance, while Skydo delivers transparency, real-time exchange rates, and flat-fee pricing. The result: Indian service providers and exporters gain smoother cash flows, faster settlements, and a localized payment experience for their U.S. clients.

"At Veem, we're building a global payment infrastructure that any platform can plug into-and Skydo is a perfect example," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "By partnering with innovative platforms in high-growth markets, we're enabling small businesses around the world to operate like global enterprises."

"By combining Skydo's deep understanding of the Indian SMB market with Veem's proven U.S. payment rails, we are creating a seamless bridge that allows exporters to focus on growing their business instead of navigating payment complexities. The partnership unlocks massive potential for Indian businesses, offering fast, reliable USD collections with enterprise-grade compliance. It makes U.S.-to-India transactions effortless, enabling small businesses and freelancers to receive payments faster and expand globally without constraints," said Srivatsan Sridhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Skydo.

About Veem

Trusted by more than 1.1 million users in over 100 countries, Veem is the market leader in automating accounts payable and receivable for businesses. Veem has revolutionized business payments by empowering finance teams to take control of their processes with features like multi-rail transfers, integrated approvals, invoice management, and flexible payment options. Veem adheres to strict global compliance and data protection standards, ensuring secure and reliable transactions across every market it serves. For more information about Veem, visit www.veem.com .

About Skydo

Skydo is a cross-border payment platform that simplifies international collections for Indian businesses. With instant FIRA issuance, transparent fees, and RBI-approved payout capabilities, Skydo empowers Indian exporters to collect payments from U.S. clients quickly and compliantly. Skydo is an authorized Payment Service Provider for Amazon Global Selling and is building a new financial stack for India's export economy. For more information about Skydo, visit www.skydo.com

