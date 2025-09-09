Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Head of Business Development Bob Metodiev to Discuss the Impact of Technology on Lending at the Canadian Finance & Leasing Association Conference

Joint Presentation with Equifax Will Describe How New Innovations Are Impacting Decisioning, Funding, and Cost Reduction in Commercial and Consumer Auto Lending

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for automotive and equipment financing, announced that Bob Metodiev, the company's Head of Business Development, will participate in a session that illustrates how technology is impacting Canadian automobile lenders at the Canadian Finance & Leasing Association (CFLA) Annual Conference. The event takes place September 16-18, 2025, at the Winnipeg Convention Centre in Winnipeg. The session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m.

Metodiev will join Anna Bowness, Equifax's Consultant for Commercial and Small Business Credit Strategy, to share market data that illustrates how technologies are accelerating loan activity and reducing related expenses. The discussion will use recent Equifax data to demonstrate how advanced loan origination, loan management and funding automation capabilities are being used to improve several key processes, including workflow automation, enhancing dealer and customer experiences, and reducing fraud. In the session, Inovatec data will highlight several commercial and consumer lending trends to illustrate how lenders are achieving measurable outcomes by integrating AIinto their lending practices.

"The proper use of technology is quite simply the most critical factor lenders face for succeeding in today's hypercompetitive market," said Samuel Heath, Chief Revenue Officer at Inovatec. "The breadth and scope of new solutions-including AI capabilities-is staggering. We are pleased to partner with Equifax and share our collective insights at CFLA and describe how lenders can harness these tools to reduce risk, expedite dealer funding, improve efficiency, and elevate dealer and customer experiences."

Respected for its market-leading cloud-based loan application processing, origination, funding automation and servicing solutions, Inovatec has earned the trust of leasing companies, banks, credit unions, OEMS, and other lenders throughout the United States and Canada. The company's solutions enable lenders to automate time-consuming, complex workflows, resulting in fast and accurate decisioning and processing, higher close rates, accelerated funding, lower operating costs, and increased customer satisfaction. Inovatec's platforms integrate with multiple third-party services, including income verification, fraud detection, and embedded payment applications, providing unparalleled flexibility and value to lenders.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan servicing and management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

