Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company and Enactus, a global nonprofit advancing student innovation and entrepreneurship, today announced the winning teams of the 2025 iTwin4Good Challenge. The international competition brought university student participants together from the U.S., Germany, Canada, the UK and Ireland (competing jointly), and Brazil to apply digital twin technology to solve real-world challenges, bridging the gap between academic learning and impactful infrastructure innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909201068/en/

iTwin4Good winners, SiTESalvage (Enactus UK Ireland), are pictured left to right: Harry Sharp (University of Huddersfield), Laura Fleming (University College Dublin), and Steph Sullivan (University of Manchester) (Image courtesy of Bentley Systems and Enactus)

This year's iTwin4Good competitors sought to harness the power of digital innovation to address critical sustainability challenges. From tackling waste and renewable energy to reimagining resource use, the projects demonstrated how the next generation of leaders is combining entrepreneurial thinking with cutting-edge technology to drive meaningful global impact. Following a highly competitive showcase, the winning teams include:

The Winner, SiTESalvage from the UK Ireland, addressed one of the largest sources of global waste: construction and demolition. With the World Bank estimating that more than 2.24 billion tons of solid waste are generated globally-and that up to 40% of this comes from building projects-the team developed a digital twin-powered platform and marketplace that helps divert demolition materials away from landfills. By using iModels to provide visibility into upcoming demolition projects, the platform showed how stakeholders could identify, plan for, and repurpose available materials, ultimately driving more effective reuse and reducing the industry's environmental footprint.

The Runner-Up, Basola from Germany, focused on the pressing challenge of plastic waste by creating a solar-powered pyrolysis reactor that transforms discarded plastics into usable fuel. Leveraging iTwin technology alongside IoT sensors, the team designed a solution that not only converts waste into a resource but also actively monitors the reactor's performance to enhance safety and simplify maintenance. This integration of digital innovation with clean energy processes demonstrated how technology can close the loop on plastic pollution while contributing to sustainable energy production.

The Second Runner-Up, EcoTwins from Canada, tackled the land-use challenges associated with expanding renewable energy projects. Their solution explored how abandoned gold mine sites, which are often overlooked or left unused, can be repurposed to host solar and wind energy developments. By integrating technical, social, and environmental indicators into their assessments, the team created a framework for evaluating the energy potential of these sites while also addressing possible conflicts around land use. Their approach highlighted how digital insights can align renewable energy development with environmental stewardship and community considerations.

"At Bentley, we are inspired by how this year's student teams applied digital twin technology and innovative thinking to real-world challenges," said Chris Bradshaw, chief sustainability and education officer at Bentley Systems. "SiTESalvage, Basola, EcoTwins, and the other global student competitors demonstrated the transformative potential of combining creativity with digital solutions to drive more sustainable infrastructure outcomes for communities and the planet."

George Tsiatis, president CEO, Enactus Global Resolution Project added, "These projects highlight the ingenuity and passion of young leaders who are proving that business innovation can be a powerful force for good. By tackling global issues like waste, energy, and sustainability with cutting-edge technologies, these students are showing what it means to create lasting impact."

The 2025 iTwin4Good winner, SiTESalvage, will go on to represent their project at the Enactus World Cup 2025 in Bangkok. A full recording of the iTwin4Good global finals is now online available, here.

About Enactus

Enactus is the world's largest experiential learning platform developing entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators across 35+ countries. Through our network of universities and business leaders, we engage over 50,000 students annually in team-based projects that build essential leadership, project management, and enterprise skills while creating meaningful economic, social, and environmental impact. Founded in 1975, Enactus students have launched more than 75,000 projects and businesses, benefiting millions of people worldwide while developing tomorrow's leaders with a head for business, and a heart for the world. For more information, visit www.enactus.org.

About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.

© 2025 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, and iTwin are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

