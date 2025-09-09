News summary:

OSA 5401XG SyncPlug delivers PTP and NTP synchronization from a compact, plug-in device designed for 10G infrastructure

delivers PTP and NTP synchronization from a compact, plug-in device designed for 10G infrastructure New SFP timing solution combines multi-band GNSS, spoofing resilience, PRTC-B compliance and support for regional navigation systems

Compact, efficient design brings synchronization to space-constrained environments across telecom, energy, defense, enterprise and more

Adtran today launched the OSA 5401XG SyncPlug, an SFP-based grandmaster clock that delivers precise PTP and NTP synchronization for 10Gbit/s edge and access networks. The new Oscilloquartz device enables timing distribution through a compact, plug-in form factor that requires no rack space or complex installation, empowering network operators to extend synchronization into space- and power-limited deployments. With multi-band GNSS support, compliance with PRTC-B and compatibility with 10Gbit/s-only host platforms, it offers an efficient way to upgrade timing capabilities across sectors, including telecom, energy, defense, enterprise and more.

"As networks evolve, precise timing has to reach further, faster and into more constrained environments. That's exactly what the 5401XG SyncPlug is built for. It's a no-compromise solution that fits directly into existing infrastructure, requires almost no space or power and delivers the performance needed for next-generation services," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "By integrating advanced GNSS capabilities in a 10Gbit/s-ready SFP module, we're giving our customers an easier, smarter way to deploy resilient timing, whether modernizing legacy sites, extending coverage at the edge or rolling out new, timing-critical applications."

The OSA 5401XG SyncPlug is a fully featured SFP-based synchronization device that supports PTP grandmaster, boundary and slave clock modes, Stratum 1 NTP server functionality, and SyncE for frequency synchronization. It plugs directly into standard 1Gbit/s or 10Gbit/s ports and consumes less than 2.5W, making it ideal for space- and power-sensitive locations. With multi-band GNSS (L1 and L5), the device enables compliance with enhanced timing standards such as PRTC-B and supports regional systems, including India's IRNSS. It also offers advanced spoofing and jamming detection, extended holdover and up to 500,000 NTP transactions per second, ensuring performance and security at scale.

"Demand for precise synchronization is growing rapidly across edge and access networks, and it has to be delivered with minimal footprint and maximum resilience," commented Igal Pinhasov, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "From mobile backhaul and energy grids to secure government and business networks, the OSA 5401XG SyncPlug fits directly into existing infrastructure to deliver full grandmaster functionality over 10Gbit/s. There's no need for extra cabling, appliances or rack space. It's an ideal solution for operators looking to modernize timing in challenging environments while simplifying deployment and strengthening performance."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

