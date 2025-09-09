New PSOS KPI reveals brands lose 50% recall in 60 days, with direct implications for brand equity and shareholder value

The AIVO Standard today announced the release of the AIVO 100, the first global index benchmarking brand visibility inside AI assistants including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok. The index introduces the Prompt-Space Occupancy Score (PSOS), a governance-ready KPI designed to quantify how brands surface, persist, and decay in generative AI systems.

Anchored in AIVO Standard v3.0, the AIVO 100 draws on tens of thousands of stratified prompts across consumer and B2B scenarios, localized by geography and language. Results were normalized with bias-correction techniques, and prompt clusters are independently auditable under NDA to ensure replicability.

Key findings:

Visibility decay : Brands lose on average ~50% of recall within 60 days without reinforcement.

: Brands lose on average without reinforcement. US concentration : American companies account for 70% of the Global Top 10 , while Asian leaders underperform cross-regionally.

: American companies account for , while Asian leaders underperform cross-regionally. Challenger advantage : Fast-rising brands such as Notion, Oatly, and Duolingo are growing 15-25% faster in AI visibility than incumbents.

: Fast-rising brands such as are growing in AI visibility than incumbents. Misinformation exposure: Outdated product or health references appear in up to 12% of prompts, creating reputational and compliance risks.

"AI assistants are becoming the new decision layer for consumers and enterprises," said Tim de Rosen, Co-Founder of the AIVO Standard. "Declining AI visibility translates directly into erosion of brand equity and ultimately shareholder value. PSOS provides the first auditable KPI to track this risk across models, the same way GAAP or ESG frameworks standardized other dimensions of governance."

The AIVO 100 is presented as a directional benchmark for governance and risk oversight. All scores reflect AI assistant outputs during the test period and are not verified statements about company practices.

The AIVO 100 report and executive summary are available beginning September 9 at www.AIVOStandard.org.

About the AIVO Standard

The AIVO Standard defines governance principles for AI Visibility Optimization (AIVO). It provides measurable KPIs, compliance-ready methodologies, and independent benchmarks for how brands surface in large language model ecosystems. Anchored in PSOS, the framework is designed for boards, CMOs, and investors navigating the shift from search to AI assistants.

