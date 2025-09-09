CI&T(NYSE: CINT),aglobal AI and tech acceleration partner, has released new research highlighting the AI opportunity in the UK. The report, created in collaboration with Reuters, exclusively reveals that poor data quality, rather than technology limitations, is the number one obstacle preventing UK underwriters from accelerating AI adoption.

The report, Strategising for the AI Insurance Revolution, draws on original UK survey data and real-world case studies. It aims to uncover how insurers are tackling the AI opportunity, and what's holding them back. While much of the market discussion focuses on technology capabilities, the findings show that data fragmentation, unstructured formats, and siloed systems are the real roadblocks to delivering faster, more accurate underwriting and pricing.

Other key findings from the study include:

Efficiency over personalisation: Just 15% of claims leaders believe greater personalisation will significantly improve customer satisfaction, compared with 41% prioritising streamlined internal processes and 39% favouring a blend of digital and human touchpoints.

AI as a cost shield: 60% of claims leaders believe AI-led efficiency will be crucial to offset rising claim costs and premiums.

Sandbox before scale: Insurers are adopting Generative AI cautiously, testing in sandbox environments to mitigate risks such as hallucinations, bias, and data privacy breaches.

Proven ROI in action : Working with CI&T, Mitsui Sumitomo (part of Asia's largest insurance group) saved £800,000 annually and cut quotation times by 54% through strategic modernisation. A leading Brazilian insurer cut SME onboarding time by 46% and achieved a 26% fraud denial rate, automating 2.2 million claims.

"AI's success in insurance won't be determined by how advanced the algorithms are, but by the quality and accessibility of the data that feeds them," said Mike Young, VP Insurance Industry Growth at CI&T. "This research shows UK insurers are ready to innovate, but they need to get their data house in order first."

With deep experience in the insurance sector, CI&T has helped insurers modernise legacy systems, improve customer journeys, and achieve measurable operational gains. Central to this is CI&T FLOW, CI&T's enterprise-grade Generative AI platform, designed with rigorous governance and privacy safeguards so insurers can innovate without compromising sensitive data.

Download the full report here

