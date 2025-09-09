North Highland Consulting has been awarded on Forbes' list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 27th, 2025, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

In today's complex and fast-evolving business landscape, companies often seek expert advice to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. The purpose of this top list is to help businesses find trusted partners to tackle strategic challenges and drive growth. The World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 ranking comprises the best consultancies worldwide based on expert surveys (peer surveys among management consultants) and client surveys (among clients). Recommendations were gathered from 13 industries and 15 functional areas.

"Being recognized on Forbes' list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 is a testament to the extraordinary talent and dedication of our entire North Highland team," said Alex Bombeck, North Highland CEO. "This honor reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative solutions that create lasting impact for our clients."

This recognition is more than a badge of excellence, it's a reflection of the trust North Highland has built with their clients, and the impact they've had on some of the most complex challenges in today's business environment all over the world. Being named among the top consulting firms signals to clients, talent, and industry partners that you are at the forefront of thought leadership and performance on a global level.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

