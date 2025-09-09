9fin expands debt market intelligence platform to Latin America

Two decades of bond data, holdings, secondary pricing and expert analysis now available across Latin American debt markets

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin , the leading AI-powered debt market intelligence platform, has launched comprehensive coverage of Latin America.

This expansion offers the same depth of coverage and data that has made 9fin indispensable to debt professionals across the US and Europe, tailored for the growing Latin American credit markets.

It also adds two decades of historical issuance data, thanks to 9fin's acquisition of Bond Radar.

"The Bond Radar acquisition wasn't just about expanding our footprint - it was about fundamentally changing how credit professionals access emerging markets intelligence," said Steven Hunter, CEO of 9fin. "What we've built for Latin America sets a new standard for depth, speed, and usability that we're excited to roll out across other regions."

Market-leading regional coverage

9fin's Latin America expansion includes:

Expert analysis covering individual credits, sector trends, thematic developments, and insights into complex regional restructurings and cross-border transactions

Two decades of primary issuance data, supplemented with live secondary pricing and holdings information across Latin American debt markets

Real-time monitoring of over 350 companies with cross-border bonds, including distressed credits and companies with large capital stacks

Unified data, analytics, and intelligence platform with a single login, streamlining workflows and eliminating the need for multiple data sources

Proven track record

9fin serves over 250 of the biggest firms in debt capital markets, including the top 10 global investment banks, leading law firms, advisors, and asset managers.

With revenue doubling year over year, 9fin has been recognized as one of the top 20 fastest-growing software companies in the UK.

9fin has also established a dedicated regional team across Latin America to support local clients and coverage.

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find debt market intelligence. The AI-powered information platform provides everything needed to analyze a credit or win a mandate in one place. Founded in 2016, 9fin has raised over $87 million in total funding and operates globally with offices in London, New York, Belfast, and Hong Kong, plus local presence across the Americas and APAC. The company serves debt capital markets professionals across high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, CLOs, private credit, and asset-based finance.

For more information about 9fin's Latin America coverage, contact subscriptions@9fin.com.

