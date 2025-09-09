Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
Numab Therapeutics AG: Numab Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition and Appoints Angehrn Pavik as Chief Executive Officer

HORGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 09, 2025("Numab"), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in immunology and oncology, today announced that David Urech, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Numab, will transition from his position as CEO and continue as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the R&D Committee. As part of the planned leadership transition, Numab has appointed industry veteran Barbara Angehrn Pavik as CEO and member of the Board, effective immediately.

"It has been an honor to be part of Numab's journey since the foundation of the company in 2011, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, building a world-class team, a robust pipeline, and a validated technology platform with the support of our investors and collaboration partners. I remain strongly committed to the company and will continue to support the team in my new role," said Urech. "Barbara brings Numab deep industry experience and a proven track record of success in drug development and commercialization across multiple therapeutic areas. I am confident that her leadership will support Numab's strategic vision and accelerate efforts to deliver a new class of therapeutics to patients."

Angehrn Pavik is a highly accomplished biopharma executive with more than two decades of experience across EU and U.S. companies. Most recently she served as Chief Executive Officer of Asceneuron, a clinical stage neurodegeneration company, where she secured a $100 million Series C. Prior to that, she was Chief Business Officer at Vifor Pharma, accountable for global commercial and corporate functions. Her pharma career started at Amgen, where she spent over ten years in oncology and hematology before moving into senior leadership roles with Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis. She also led Stepstone Pharma, a venture focused on in-licensing outside the U.S. Angehrn Pavik currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Bellevue Group and medmix Group AG.

"Under David's leadership, Numab has developed a world-class multi-specific antibody technology platform, established validating regional development and license agreements, and accomplished a notable $1.25 billion spin-out of its wholly owned subsidiary to J&J," said Angehrn Pavik, CEO of Numab. "The company has an exciting pipeline across multiple indications supported by a strong financial foundation, and I look forward to bringing the company to the next stage of growth."

AboutNumabTherapeutics AG
Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms ?-CapTM and MATCHTM puts Numab in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab's diverse research pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. For further information, visit http://www.numab.com.

For further details, please contact:

Numab Therapeutics
Barbara Angehrn Pavik
Chief Executive Officer
b.angehrn@numab.com

Numab Investor Contact:
Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
ptill@meruadvisors.com


