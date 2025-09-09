Cority Software Inc.: Cority Hires Sustainability Expert to Help Companies Shift Focus from Reporting to Value Generation

Connie Prostko-Bell joins in sustainability and resilience principal role as Cority ramps up investment in support of customers' need to transform data into business performance gains

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, provider of software that turns workplace risks into performance advantages, has appointed Connie Prostko-Bell as Sustainability and Resilience Principal. In the new role, she will help customers realize the value of their disparate EHS and sustainability data to drive operational excellence, resilience, and long-term value.

Previously, Prostko-Bell worked with Fortune 500 companies, industry consortia, and government agencies to embed sustainability into operations and strategy through performance data and digital technology. She brings more than 25 years of experience in environmental performance, risk management, and corporate strategy. Prostko-Bell began her career in research on nature-based solutions and global greenhouse gas monitoring, but she quickly realized that data alone was not enough. The real impact came when businesses used it to change how they operated.

"Reporting should be a byproduct, not the goal. The real purpose of data is to support better decisions and stronger performance," said Prostko-Bell. "Sustainability cannot succeed in a silo. It must be integrated across the enterprise, woven into everything from R&D to logistics. Everyone has a role to play."

She added, "Data is the new collateral. It's what proves to your stakeholders that you are resilient, competitive, and built to last."

Many sustainability leaders still spend more time chasing questionable data than making an impact, according to Prostko-Bell. In her new role, she wants to flip that equation. "Leaders should be able to spend their time on creating resilience and value, not chasing spreadsheets," she said.

Her vision is for a future where sustainability leaders walk into the boardroom armed with reliable, real-time insights rather than backward-looking reports. "That's when sustainability stops being a cost center and becomes a competitive advantage," she said.

Prostko-Bell will partner with Cority customers to embed sustainability within a converged EHS+ framework. By bringing people, processes, and data together, companies can anticipate risks earlier, improve operations, and demonstrate progress with confidence.

"Too many companies spend millions producing glossy sustainability reports that meet disclosure requirements but never change how the business operates," said Cority CEO Ryan Magee. "The risks that matter most remain unaddressed. Connie's experience and leadership will help companies see that problem more clearly - and give them the path for solving it."

Prostko-Bell emphasizes that sustainability is not about restriction but about creating abundance. "Sustainability is simply managing your business so that you are creating value ten, twenty years down the road," she said. "Companies that embed sustainability into their performance will be the ones still winning in the years ahead."

About Cority

Cority helps customers transform workplace risks into performance advantages. Our flagship platform, CorityOne, merges deep industry expertise with AI-enabled software to give customers one place to see and prevent risks to people and performance. For 40 years, Cority has been the trusted solution for thousands of organizations in operationally complex industries worldwide, including oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.cority.com .

Media Contact

Natalie Rizk

RiotMind

natalier@theriotmind.agency