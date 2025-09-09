Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of OPEN (OpenLedger) on September 8. The OPEN/USDT spot trading pair and the OPEN/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair have now been available to users on HTX.

OPEN is the native token of OpenLedger, which is an AI-blockchain infrastructure for training and deploying specialized models using community-owned datasets (Datanets). All actions such as dataset uploads, model training, reward credits, and governance participation are executed on-chain. Users can create Datanets, contribute to public ones, build models, and publish them with transparent tokenized mechanics.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

