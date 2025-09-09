Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWEW | ISIN: US4234031049 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MO
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 12:47
6,550 Euro
-5,07 % -0,350
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLO GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLO GROUP INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3006,60014:34
6,3506,55014:35
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 10:56 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 2.6% year over year to RMB2,620.4 million (US$365.8 million *) in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net revenues from overseas increased by 72.7% year over year to RMB442.4 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB140.2 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB96.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million in the same period of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) related to dividends paid or payable by its wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE") in Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company in Hong Kong, Momo Hong Kong. This accrual followed a notice the Company's WFOE, Momo Beijing, received from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. The RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%. Further details are provided under "Income tax expenses."
  • Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.11 in the same period of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.38 in the same period of 2024.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 10.2 million in June 2025, compared to 12.9 million in June 2024.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 7.2 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.7 million paying users for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.0 million from the year ago period.

First Half of 2025 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 2.1% year over year to RMB5,141.2 million (US$717.7 million) for the first half of 2025.
  • Net revenues from overseas increased by 72.3% year over year to RMB857.0 million (US$119.6 million) for the first half of 2025.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB217.8 million (US$30.4 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB403.0 million during the same period of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB307.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB509.1 million during the same period of 2024.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.27 (US$0.18) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.10 during the same period of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.80 (US$0.25) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.65 during the same period of 2024.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"Q2 was a good quarter. Both our domestic and overseas business fundamentals extended the positive trend that began at the start of the year, achieving favorable results across various operational and financial metrics," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group." Our Momo business has progressively stabilized, with both revenue and profit surpassing our initial expectations. For our overseas business, we have successfully maintained rapid growth while controlling costs and expenses effectively. This strategic approach keeps our overseas business on course to deliver an increasingly meaningful contribution to the group's overall financial performance. "

Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,620.4 million (US$365.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,691.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text- based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,579.3 million (US$360.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,648.3 million during the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a soft consumer sentiment among top users in the current macro environment of Momo app, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base. The decrease was partially mitigated by the rapid revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the strong performance of the relatively established brand-Soulchill, along with the monetization of a collection of new apps.

Other services revenues were RMB41.1 million (US$5.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB43.1 million during the same period of 2024.

Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,435.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 to RMB2,177.9 million (US$304.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB256.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 to RMB442.4 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of Souchill and incremental revenue from emerging brands.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,227.7 million (US$311.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.1% from RMB2,275.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in Tantan's marketing and promotional expense due to our continuous initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy, partially offset by an increase in sales and marketing expenses related to the promotion of overseas apps; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters on Momo apps, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for overseas apps; and (c) a decrease in production costs in connection with films.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,183.6 million (US$304.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2,223.8 million during the same period of 2024.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB403.5 million (US$56.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB425.0 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB447.7 million (US$62.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB476.5 million during the same period of 2024.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB638.4 million (US$89.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB102.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

On August 27, 2025, the Company's WFOE, Momo Beijing, received a notice from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. As a result, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million). Of this total amount, RMB356.1 million (US$49.7 million) was related to dividends paid by Momo Beijing in 2024 and in the first half of 2025, and this amount has been remitted in September 2025. The remaining RMB191.8 million (US$26.8 million) represents additional withholding tax accrued for the undistributed retained earnings of Momo Beijing as of March 31st 2025. The RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%.

Net income (loss)

Net loss was RMB139.4 million (US$19.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss (note 1) was RMB95.2 million (US$13.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB140.2 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB96.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income (loss) per ADS

Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.38 in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB12,390.6 million (US$1,729.7 million), compared to RMB14,728.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB250.1 million (US$34.9 million), compared to RMB475.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

First Half of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2025 were RMB5,141.2 million (US$717.7 million), a decrease of 2.1% from RMB5,251.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB217.8 million (US$30.4 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB403.0 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB307.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB509.1 million during the same period of 2024.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.27 (US$0.18) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.10 in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.80 (US$0.25) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.65 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB489.9 million (US$68.4 million) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB875.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

As of September, 9, 2025, the Company has repurchased 48.9 million ADSs for US$300.3 million on the open market under the Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.12 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is US$185.8 million.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.59 billion to RMB2.69 billion, representing a decrease of 3.2% to an increase of 0.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income (loss) per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on September 9, 2025).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049643-g8d65s.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through September 16, 2025. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Passcode: 10049643

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in Asia's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +852 3157 1669
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2025 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2024


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues(i):













Value-added service

2,648,336


2,579,292


360,055


5,181,253


5,069,194


707,632


Other services

43,055


41,076


5,734


70,558


72,009


10,052


Total net revenues

2,691,391


2,620,368


365,789


5,251,811


5,141,203


717,684


Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(1,595,789)


(1,607,712)


(224,428)


(3,098,797)


(3,176,786)


(443,462)


Research and development

(193,168)


(183,859)


(25,666)


(385,359)


(379,628)


(52,994)


Sales and marketing

(364,769)


(347,327)


(48,485)


(658,200)


(676,505)


(94,436)


General and administrative

(121,482)


(88,839)


(12,401)


(252,863)


(229,350)


(32,016)


Total cost and expenses

(2,275,208)


(2,227,737)


(310,980)


(4,395,219)


(4,462,269)


(622,908)


Other operating income, net

8,861


10,865


1,517


28,767


24,047


3,357


Income from operations

425,044


403,496


56,326


885,359


702,981


98,133


Interest income

130,937


105,513


14,729


252,044


225,851


31,528


Interest expense

(32,493)


(23,417)


(3,269)


(56,191)


(54,076)


(7,549)


Other gain or loss, net

(34,625)


(40)


(6)


(43,870)


(40)


(6)


Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments

488,863


485,552


67,780


1,037,342


874,716


122,106


Income tax expenses

(102,614)


(638,390)


(89,116)


(660,227)


(708,796)


(98,944)


Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

386,249


(152,838)


(21,336)


377,115


165,920


23,162


Share of income on equity method investments

11,536


13,427


1,874


25,854


53,158


7,421


Net income (loss)

397,785


(139,411)


(19,462)


402,969


219,078


30,583


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

-


793


111


-


1,288


180


Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

397,785


(140,204)


(19,573)


402,969


217,790


30,403


Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic

1.10


(0.42)


(0.06)


1.09


0.65


0.09


Diluted

1.05


(0.42)


(0.06)


1.05


0.64


0.09


Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share













Basic

362,394,762


332,986,414


332,986,414


368,522,705


335,653,491


335,653,491


Diluted

377,903,589


332,986,414


332,986,414


383,528,002


341,743,527


341,743,527




























(i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our customers of our users:
























Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2024


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Chinese mainland

2,435,133


2,177,929


304,027


4,754,356


4,284,162


598,046


Overseas

256,258


442,439


61,762


497,455


857,041


119,638


Total

2,691,391


2,620,368


365,789


5,251,811


5,141,203


717,684















Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months


First half year


Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2024


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net income (loss)

397,785


(139,411)


(19,462)


402,969


219,078


30,583


Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustment

41,569


(73,476)


(10,257)


96,463


(116,814)


(16,307)


Comprehensive income (loss)

439,354


(212,887)


(29,719)


499,432


102,264


14,276


Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the non-controlling interest

1,202


(920)


(128)


4,286


(1,519)


(212)


Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

438,152


(211,967)


(29,591)


495,146


103,783


14,488















Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31


June 30


June 30


2024


2025


2025

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

4,122,659


5,017,224


700,377

Short-term deposits

2,026,245


1,308,180


182,615

Restricted cash

4,566,477


3,539,451


494,088

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB12,433 and
RMB17,725 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively

192,317


238,778


33,332

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,104,172


982,242


137,116

Total current assets

12,011,870


11,085,875


1,547,528

Long-term deposits

3,059,860


2,482,720


346,574

Long-term restricted cash

953,285


42,982


6,000

Right-of-use assets, net

252,169


154,635


21,586

Property and equipment, net

897,036


928,462


129,608

Intangible assets, net

86,661


186,287


26,005

Rental deposits

13,280


5,365


749

Long-term investments

825,533


1,195,290


166,856

Other non-current assets

110,960


147,693


20,617

Deferred tax assets

36,066


35,144


4,906

Goodwill

136,250


250,684


34,994

Total assets

18,382,970


16,515,137


2,305,423

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

615,254


619,442


86,469

Deferred revenue

427,702


439,478


61,349

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

704,410


603,410


84,233

Lease liabilities due within one year

141,971


103,672


14,472

Income tax payable

157,057


415,524


58,005

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current

28,027


48,997


6,840

Convertible Senior Notes-current

20,191


-


-

Long-term borrowings, current portion

1,938,385


1,939,273


270,712

Short-term borrowings

2,365,535


675,000


94,226

Total current liabilities

6,398,532


4,844,796


676,306

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non current

65,694


42,982


6,000

Lease liabilities

115,105


57,640


8,046

Deferred tax liabilities

241,915


435,811


60,837

Long-term borrowings

-


3,036


424

Other non-current liabilities

129,051


137,491


19,193

Total liabilities

6,950,297


5,521,756


770,806

Shareholder's equity (ii)

11,432,673


10,993,381


1,534,617

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

18,382,970


16,515,137


2,305,423







(ii): As of June 30, 2025, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 318,881,690.











Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


First half year



Ended June 30


Ended June 30



2024


2025


2025


2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss)

397,785


(139,411)


(19,462)


402,969


219,078


30,583


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment

13,525


11,229


1,568


27,835


23,620


3,297


Amortization of intangible assets

1,279


7,655


1,069


2,558


13,846


1,933


Share-based compensation

51,458


37,801


5,277


106,128


78,661


10,980


Share of income on equity method investments

(11,536)


(13,427)


(1,874)


(25,854)


(53,158)


(7,421)


Cash received on distributions from equity method investments

1,197


-


-


1,197


-


-


Returns on investments

-


289


40


-


797


111


Loss on long-term investments

34,625


40


6


43,870


40


6


Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

(178)


(146)


(20)


80


(248)


(35)


Provision of loss on receivable and other assets

145


312


44


1,921


5,717


798


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

4,848


(17,847)


(2,491)


15,828


(36,991)


(5,164)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,043


(133,016)


(18,568)


5,366


(121,641)


(16,980)


Rental deposits

-


8,016


1,119


(802)


7,906


1,104


Deferred tax assets

(1,580)


581


81


(4,078)


921


129


Other non-current assets

(198,746)


46,626


6,509


(206,343)


81,672


11,401


Accounts payable

(14,292)


4,047


565


(31,746)


(9,496)


(1,326)


Income tax payable

(42,533)


363,302


50,715


(36,497)


262,323


36,619


Deferred revenue

(15,268)


2,684


375


1,406


11,719


1,636


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

121,547


(70,803)


(9,884)


64,747


(141,786)


(19,793)


Deferred tax liabilities

14,410


181,183


25,292


379,421


193,896


27,067


Other non-current liabilities

103,500


(38,986)


(5,442)


127,393


(47,026)


(6,565)


Net cash provided by operating activities

475,229


250,129


34,919


875,399


489,850


68,380


Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(199,842)


(26,162)


(3,652)


(244,018)


(53,976)


(7,535)


Payment for long-term investments

(5,250)


(72,593)


(10,134)


(5,250)


(72,593)


(10,134)


Payment for business acquisition

-


-


-


-


(194,390)


(27,136)


Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

781,016


-


-


1,081,016


1,107,245


154,565


Purchase of long-term deposits

-


-


-


(718,860)


-


-


Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

-


-


-


718,860


150,000


20,939


Cash received from sales of long-term investment

-


-


-


2,000


-


-


Loan to a third-party company

-


(6,278)


(876)


-


(33,756)


(4,712)


Other investing activities

298


302


42


683


494


69


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

576,222


(104,731)


(14,620)


834,431


903,024


126,056


Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of share options

2


2


-


13


4


1


Repurchase of ordinary shares

(394,561)


(97,196)


(13,568)


(506,822)


(298,725)


(41,700)


Dividends payment

(716,302)


(346,182)


(48,325)


(716,302)


(346,182)


(48,325)


Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds

-


(20,221)


(2,823)


-


(20,221)


(2,823)


Proceeds from short-term borrowings

-


-


-


1,331,635


-


-


Repayment of short-term borrowings

-


-


-


-


(1,690,535)


(235,990)


Repayment of long-term borrowings

-


(279)


(39)


(215)


(674)


(94)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,110,861)


(463,876)


(64,755)


108,309


(2,356,333)


(328,931)


Effect of exchange rate changes

27,725


(53,620)


(7,488)


48,539


(79,305)


(11,070)


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(31,685)


(372,098)


(51,944)


1,866,678


(1,042,764)


(145,565)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

10,181,275


8,971,755


1,252,409


8,282,912


9,642,421


1,346,030


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

10,149,590


8,599,657


1,200,465


10,149,590


8,599,657


1,200,465















Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures.








Three months


Three months


Three months

Ended June 30, 2024


Ended June 30, 2025


Ended June 30, 2025


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,595,789)

1,796

(1,593,993)


(1,607,712)

1,762

1,560

(1,604,390)


(224,428)

246

218

(223,964)

Research and development

(193,168)

13,512

(179,656)


(183,859)

1,140

10,710

(172,009)


(25,666)

159

1,495

(24,012)

Sales and marketing

(364,769)

4,149

(360,620)


(347,327)

3,474

4,159

(339,694)


(48,485)

485

581

(47,419)

General and administrative

(121,482)

32,001

(89,481)


(88,839)

-

21,372

(67,467)


(12,401)

-

2,983

(9,418)

Cost and operating expenses

(2,275,208)

51,458

(2,223,750)


(2,227,737)

6,376

37,801

(2,183,560)


(310,980)

890

5,277

(304,813)

Income from operations

425,044

51,458

476,502


403,496

6,376

37,801

447,673


56,326

890

5,277

62,493

Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.

397,785

51,458

449,243


(140,204)

6,376

37,801

(96,027)


(19,573)

890

5,277

(13,406)















Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures-continued.








First half year


First half year


First half year

Ended June 30, 2024


Ended June 30, 2025


Ended June 30, 2025


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(3,098,797)

3,678

(3,095,119)


(3,176,786)

3,025

3,334

(3,170,427)


(443,462)

422

465

(442,575)

Research and development

(385,359)

22,298

(363,061)


(379,628)

1,999

19,770

(357,859)


(52,994)

279

2,760

(49,955)

Sales and marketing

(658,200)

10,266

(647,934)


(676,505)

6,264

8,470

(661,771)


(94,436)

874

1,182

(92,380)

General and administrative

(252,863)

69,886

(182,977)


(229,350)

-

47,087

(182,263)


(32,016)

-

6,573

(25,443)

Cost and operating expenses

(4,395,219)

106,128

(4,289,091)


(4,462,269)

11,288

78,661

(4,372,320)


(622,908)

1,575

10,980

(610,353)

Income from operations

885,359

106,128

991,487


702,981

11,288

78,661

792,930


98,133

1,575

10,980

110,688

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

402,969

106,128

509,097


217,790

11,288

78,661

307,739


30,403

1,575

10,980

42,958















SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.