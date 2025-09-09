Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 2.6% year over year to RMB2,620.4 million (US$365.8 million *) in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net revenues from overseas increased by 72.7% year over year to RMB442.4 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB140.2 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB96.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million in the same period of 2024. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) related to dividends paid or payable by its wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE") in Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company in Hong Kong, Momo Hong Kong. This accrual followed a notice the Company's WFOE, Momo Beijing, received from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. The RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%. Further details are provided under "Income tax expenses."
- Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.11 in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.38 in the same period of 2024.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 10.2 million in June 2025, compared to 12.9 million in June 2024.
- For the Momo app total paying users was 3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 7.2 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.7 million paying users for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.0 million from the year ago period.
First Half of 2025 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 2.1% year over year to RMB5,141.2 million (US$717.7 million) for the first half of 2025.
- Net revenues from overseas increased by 72.3% year over year to RMB857.0 million (US$119.6 million) for the first half of 2025.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB217.8 million (US$30.4 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB403.0 million during the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB307.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB509.1 million during the same period of 2024.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.27 (US$0.18) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.10 during the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.80 (US$0.25) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.65 during the same period of 2024.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
"Q2 was a good quarter. Both our domestic and overseas business fundamentals extended the positive trend that began at the start of the year, achieving favorable results across various operational and financial metrics," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group." Our Momo business has progressively stabilized, with both revenue and profit surpassing our initial expectations. For our overseas business, we have successfully maintained rapid growth while controlling costs and expenses effectively. This strategic approach keeps our overseas business on course to deliver an increasingly meaningful contribution to the group's overall financial performance. "
Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB2,620.4 million (US$365.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,691.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text- based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,579.3 million (US$360.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.6% from RMB2,648.3 million during the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a soft consumer sentiment among top users in the current macro environment of Momo app, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base. The decrease was partially mitigated by the rapid revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the strong performance of the relatively established brand-Soulchill, along with the monetization of a collection of new apps.
Other services revenues were RMB41.1 million (US$5.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB43.1 million during the same period of 2024.
Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,435.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 to RMB2,177.9 million (US$304.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB256.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 to RMB442.4 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of Souchill and incremental revenue from emerging brands.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB2,227.7 million (US$311.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.1% from RMB2,275.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in Tantan's marketing and promotional expense due to our continuous initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy, partially offset by an increase in sales and marketing expenses related to the promotion of overseas apps; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters on Momo apps, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for overseas apps; and (c) a decrease in production costs in connection with films.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,183.6 million (US$304.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2,223.8 million during the same period of 2024.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB403.5 million (US$56.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB425.0 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB447.7 million (US$62.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB476.5 million during the same period of 2024.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB638.4 million (US$89.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB102.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.
On August 27, 2025, the Company's WFOE, Momo Beijing, received a notice from the Chinese tax authorities requiring Momo Beijing to withhold tax at the standard rate of 10% instead of the previously applied preferential rate of 5%. As a result, the Company accrued an additional withholding tax of RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million). Of this total amount, RMB356.1 million (US$49.7 million) was related to dividends paid by Momo Beijing in 2024 and in the first half of 2025, and this amount has been remitted in September 2025. The remaining RMB191.8 million (US$26.8 million) represents additional withholding tax accrued for the undistributed retained earnings of Momo Beijing as of March 31st 2025. The RMB547.9 million (US$76.5 million) accrual in withholding tax was for prior periods. This accrual is unrelated to the normal business operation of the current period and future periods. In the second quarter of 2025 and going forward, we will continue to accrue withholding tax for the dividends payable by Momo Beijing to Momo Hong Kong at the standard rate of 10%.
Net income (loss)
Net loss was RMB139.4 million (US$19.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss (note 1) was RMB95.2 million (US$13.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million during the same period of 2024.
Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.
Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB140.2 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB397.8 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB96.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB449.2 million during the same period of 2024.
Net income (loss) per ADS
Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB0.84 (US$0.12) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.38 in the second quarter of 2024.
Cash and cash flow
As of June 30, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB12,390.6 million (US$1,729.7 million), compared to RMB14,728.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB250.1 million (US$34.9 million), compared to RMB475.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.
First Half of 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues for the first half of 2025 were RMB5,141.2 million (US$717.7 million), a decrease of 2.1% from RMB5,251.8 million in the same period of 2024.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB217.8 million (US$30.4 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB403.0 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB307.7 million (US$43.0 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB509.1 million during the same period of 2024.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.27 (US$0.18) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.10 in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.80 (US$0.25) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.65 in the same period of 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB489.9 million (US$68.4 million) during the first half of 2025, compared to RMB875.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Recent Development
Share repurchase program
As of September, 9, 2025, the Company has repurchased 48.9 million ADSs for US$300.3 million on the open market under the Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.12 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is US$185.8 million.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.59 billion to RMB2.69 billion, representing a decrease of 3.2% to an increase of 0.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income (loss) per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on September 9, 2025).
About Hello Group Inc.
We are a leading player in Asia's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2025 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues(i):
Value-added service
2,648,336
2,579,292
360,055
5,181,253
5,069,194
707,632
Other services
43,055
41,076
5,734
70,558
72,009
10,052
Total net revenues
2,691,391
2,620,368
365,789
5,251,811
5,141,203
717,684
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(1,595,789)
(1,607,712)
(224,428)
(3,098,797)
(3,176,786)
(443,462)
Research and development
(193,168)
(183,859)
(25,666)
(385,359)
(379,628)
(52,994)
Sales and marketing
(364,769)
(347,327)
(48,485)
(658,200)
(676,505)
(94,436)
General and administrative
(121,482)
(88,839)
(12,401)
(252,863)
(229,350)
(32,016)
Total cost and expenses
(2,275,208)
(2,227,737)
(310,980)
(4,395,219)
(4,462,269)
(622,908)
Other operating income, net
8,861
10,865
1,517
28,767
24,047
3,357
Income from operations
425,044
403,496
56,326
885,359
702,981
98,133
Interest income
130,937
105,513
14,729
252,044
225,851
31,528
Interest expense
(32,493)
(23,417)
(3,269)
(56,191)
(54,076)
(7,549)
Other gain or loss, net
(34,625)
(40)
(6)
(43,870)
(40)
(6)
Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments
488,863
485,552
67,780
1,037,342
874,716
122,106
Income tax expenses
(102,614)
(638,390)
(89,116)
(660,227)
(708,796)
(98,944)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments
386,249
(152,838)
(21,336)
377,115
165,920
23,162
Share of income on equity method investments
11,536
13,427
1,874
25,854
53,158
7,421
Net income (loss)
397,785
(139,411)
(19,462)
402,969
219,078
30,583
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
-
793
111
-
1,288
180
Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.
397,785
(140,204)
(19,573)
402,969
217,790
30,403
Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
1.10
(0.42)
(0.06)
1.09
0.65
0.09
Diluted
1.05
(0.42)
(0.06)
1.05
0.64
0.09
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per ordinary share
Basic
362,394,762
332,986,414
332,986,414
368,522,705
335,653,491
335,653,491
Diluted
377,903,589
332,986,414
332,986,414
383,528,002
341,743,527
341,743,527
(i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our customers of our users:
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Chinese mainland
2,435,133
2,177,929
304,027
4,754,356
4,284,162
598,046
Overseas
256,258
442,439
61,762
497,455
857,041
119,638
Total
2,691,391
2,620,368
365,789
5,251,811
5,141,203
717,684
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income (loss)
397,785
(139,411)
(19,462)
402,969
219,078
30,583
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
41,569
(73,476)
(10,257)
96,463
(116,814)
(16,307)
Comprehensive income (loss)
439,354
(212,887)
(29,719)
499,432
102,264
14,276
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the non-controlling interest
1,202
(920)
(128)
4,286
(1,519)
(212)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.
438,152
(211,967)
(29,591)
495,146
103,783
14,488
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
June 30
June 30
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4,122,659
5,017,224
700,377
Short-term deposits
2,026,245
1,308,180
182,615
Restricted cash
4,566,477
3,539,451
494,088
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB12,433 and
192,317
238,778
33,332
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,104,172
982,242
137,116
Total current assets
12,011,870
11,085,875
1,547,528
Long-term deposits
3,059,860
2,482,720
346,574
Long-term restricted cash
953,285
42,982
6,000
Right-of-use assets, net
252,169
154,635
21,586
Property and equipment, net
897,036
928,462
129,608
Intangible assets, net
86,661
186,287
26,005
Rental deposits
13,280
5,365
749
Long-term investments
825,533
1,195,290
166,856
Other non-current assets
110,960
147,693
20,617
Deferred tax assets
36,066
35,144
4,906
Goodwill
136,250
250,684
34,994
Total assets
18,382,970
16,515,137
2,305,423
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
615,254
619,442
86,469
Deferred revenue
427,702
439,478
61,349
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
704,410
603,410
84,233
Lease liabilities due within one year
141,971
103,672
14,472
Income tax payable
157,057
415,524
58,005
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current
28,027
48,997
6,840
Convertible Senior Notes-current
20,191
-
-
Long-term borrowings, current portion
1,938,385
1,939,273
270,712
Short-term borrowings
2,365,535
675,000
94,226
Total current liabilities
6,398,532
4,844,796
676,306
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non current
65,694
42,982
6,000
Lease liabilities
115,105
57,640
8,046
Deferred tax liabilities
241,915
435,811
60,837
Long-term borrowings
-
3,036
424
Other non-current liabilities
129,051
137,491
19,193
Total liabilities
6,950,297
5,521,756
770,806
Shareholder's equity (ii)
11,432,673
10,993,381
1,534,617
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
18,382,970
16,515,137
2,305,423
(ii): As of June 30, 2025, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 318,881,690.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
397,785
(139,411)
(19,462)
402,969
219,078
30,583
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation of property and equipment
13,525
11,229
1,568
27,835
23,620
3,297
Amortization of intangible assets
1,279
7,655
1,069
2,558
13,846
1,933
Share-based compensation
51,458
37,801
5,277
106,128
78,661
10,980
Share of income on equity method investments
(11,536)
(13,427)
(1,874)
(25,854)
(53,158)
(7,421)
Cash received on distributions from equity method investments
1,197
-
-
1,197
-
-
Returns on investments
-
289
40
-
797
111
Loss on long-term investments
34,625
40
6
43,870
40
6
Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment
(178)
(146)
(20)
80
(248)
(35)
Provision of loss on receivable and other assets
145
312
44
1,921
5,717
798
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
4,848
(17,847)
(2,491)
15,828
(36,991)
(5,164)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,043
(133,016)
(18,568)
5,366
(121,641)
(16,980)
Rental deposits
-
8,016
1,119
(802)
7,906
1,104
Deferred tax assets
(1,580)
581
81
(4,078)
921
129
Other non-current assets
(198,746)
46,626
6,509
(206,343)
81,672
11,401
Accounts payable
(14,292)
4,047
565
(31,746)
(9,496)
(1,326)
Income tax payable
(42,533)
363,302
50,715
(36,497)
262,323
36,619
Deferred revenue
(15,268)
2,684
375
1,406
11,719
1,636
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
121,547
(70,803)
(9,884)
64,747
(141,786)
(19,793)
Deferred tax liabilities
14,410
181,183
25,292
379,421
193,896
27,067
Other non-current liabilities
103,500
(38,986)
(5,442)
127,393
(47,026)
(6,565)
Net cash provided by operating activities
475,229
250,129
34,919
875,399
489,850
68,380
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(199,842)
(26,162)
(3,652)
(244,018)
(53,976)
(7,535)
Payment for long-term investments
(5,250)
(72,593)
(10,134)
(5,250)
(72,593)
(10,134)
Payment for business acquisition
-
-
-
-
(194,390)
(27,136)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
781,016
-
-
1,081,016
1,107,245
154,565
Purchase of long-term deposits
-
-
-
(718,860)
-
-
Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits
-
-
-
718,860
150,000
20,939
Cash received from sales of long-term investment
-
-
-
2,000
-
-
Loan to a third-party company
-
(6,278)
(876)
-
(33,756)
(4,712)
Other investing activities
298
302
42
683
494
69
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
576,222
(104,731)
(14,620)
834,431
903,024
126,056
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of share options
2
2
-
13
4
1
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(394,561)
(97,196)
(13,568)
(506,822)
(298,725)
(41,700)
Dividends payment
(716,302)
(346,182)
(48,325)
(716,302)
(346,182)
(48,325)
Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds
-
(20,221)
(2,823)
-
(20,221)
(2,823)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
-
-
1,331,635
-
-
Repayment of short-term borrowings
-
-
-
-
(1,690,535)
(235,990)
Repayment of long-term borrowings
-
(279)
(39)
(215)
(674)
(94)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,110,861)
(463,876)
(64,755)
108,309
(2,356,333)
(328,931)
Effect of exchange rate changes
27,725
(53,620)
(7,488)
48,539
(79,305)
(11,070)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(31,685)
(372,098)
(51,944)
1,866,678
(1,042,764)
(145,565)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
10,181,275
8,971,755
1,252,409
8,282,912
9,642,421
1,346,030
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
10,149,590
8,599,657
1,200,465
10,149,590
8,599,657
1,200,465
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
Ended June 30, 2024
Ended June 30, 2025
Ended June 30, 2025
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Non-GAAP
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(1,595,789)
1,796
(1,593,993)
(1,607,712)
1,762
1,560
(1,604,390)
(224,428)
246
218
(223,964)
Research and development
(193,168)
13,512
(179,656)
(183,859)
1,140
10,710
(172,009)
(25,666)
159
1,495
(24,012)
Sales and marketing
(364,769)
4,149
(360,620)
(347,327)
3,474
4,159
(339,694)
(48,485)
485
581
(47,419)
General and administrative
(121,482)
32,001
(89,481)
(88,839)
-
21,372
(67,467)
(12,401)
-
2,983
(9,418)
Cost and operating expenses
(2,275,208)
51,458
(2,223,750)
(2,227,737)
6,376
37,801
(2,183,560)
(310,980)
890
5,277
(304,813)
Income from operations
425,044
51,458
476,502
403,496
6,376
37,801
447,673
56,326
890
5,277
62,493
Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.
397,785
51,458
449,243
(140,204)
6,376
37,801
(96,027)
(19,573)
890
5,277
(13,406)
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
First half year
First half year
First half year
Ended June 30, 2024
Ended June 30, 2025
Ended June 30, 2025
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Non-GAAP
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(3,098,797)
3,678
(3,095,119)
(3,176,786)
3,025
3,334
(3,170,427)
(443,462)
422
465
(442,575)
Research and development
(385,359)
22,298
(363,061)
(379,628)
1,999
19,770
(357,859)
(52,994)
279
2,760
(49,955)
Sales and marketing
(658,200)
10,266
(647,934)
(676,505)
6,264
8,470
(661,771)
(94,436)
874
1,182
(92,380)
General and administrative
(252,863)
69,886
(182,977)
(229,350)
-
47,087
(182,263)
(32,016)
-
6,573
(25,443)
Cost and operating expenses
(4,395,219)
106,128
(4,289,091)
(4,462,269)
11,288
78,661
(4,372,320)
(622,908)
1,575
10,980
(610,353)
Income from operations
885,359
106,128
991,487
702,981
11,288
78,661
792,930
98,133
1,575
10,980
110,688
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
402,969
106,128
509,097
217,790
11,288
78,661
307,739
30,403
1,575
10,980
42,958
SOURCE Hello Group Inc.