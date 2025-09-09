Anzeige
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics: Skunk Works and FalconWorks Announce Strategic Collaboration

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® (NYSE: LMT) and BAE Systems FalconWorks (LSE: BAES) announced a strategic partnership at DSEI global defence conference in the United Kingdom, to develop a range of uncrewed autonomous air systems. The collaboration will see their advanced research and development divisions - Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and BAE Systems' FalconWorks - work together on a common design that will be rapidly deployable and modular to deliver a range of effects, including disruptive capabilities.

Drawing on both organisations' rapid design, prototyping and advanced manufacturing expertise, the collaboration will focus on producing a cost-effective and easily deployable system with multiple launch options. It will initially focus on delivering an electronic warfare and attack capability that would deliver disruptive capabilities and could complement and enhance the survivability of current crewed combat aircraft.

The initial system will be designed with modularity and adaptability for different missions, and offer multiple launch options such as air drop, ground launch, maritime launch and launch from a wide-body logistic aircraft.

The announcement comes at a time when nations are increasingly looking towards developing a mix of crewed and uncrewed assets to address the requirements of today's rapidly evolving battlespace - and the need to be able to quickly develop and field affordable 'combat mass' to support existing frontline combat platforms.

"We're pleased to join forces with BAE Systems, combining our expertise in rapid prototyping and advanced development to deliver game-changing capabilities," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "By working together, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers and advancing the future of autonomous systems."

Dave Holmes, managing director of BAE Systems' FalconWorks division, said: "Through our collaboration with Lockheed Martin we'll deliver disruptive capabilities that can make a real difference to our military customers at pace, enabling them to confront the operational requirements of today's battlefield."

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

About BAE
BAE Systems is a global defence, security, and aerospace company that delivers a range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and customer support services. More information at baesystems.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

© 2025 PR Newswire
