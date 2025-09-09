Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40UWX | ISIN: US09175M8047 | Ticker-Symbol: DP20
NASDAQ
08.09.25 | 22:00
0,375 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYPERSCALE DATA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYPERSCALE DATA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Reports Total Bitcoin Holdings and Total $XRP Purchases

Total Digital Asset Holdings of Approximately $1.33 Million Reaching 11.9% of Total Market Capitalization

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum"), did not acquire any tokens of $ XRP during the week of September 1 through September 7, 2025. Additionally, as of market close on September 8, 2025, Sentinum held approximately $1.23 million of Bitcoin, and $1.33 million of total digital assets, representing approximately 11.9% of the market capitalization of the Company's common stock. The Company reiterates to stockholders that it plans to pair its total Bitcoin holdings with the market capitalization of its common stock.

The following provides details of Sentinum's acquisition strategy of $ XRP:

  • Prior Month Purchases: 27,820 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0545, totaling $84,976.15;
  • Month-to-Date Purchases: 0 $ XRP purchased month-to-date;
  • Quarter-to-Date Purchases: 32,620 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0640, totaling $99,947.51; and
  • Year-to-Date Purchases: 33,120 $ XRP at an average price of $3.0533, totaling $101,123.70.

Based upon the Bitcoin closing price of $111,168 on September 7, 2025, Sentinum's holdings of 11.1159 Bitcoin had a then current market value of approximately $1,236,000. Sentinum's current Bitcoin holdings come from the Bitcoin it has earned from providing hashing services to a mining pool; none of the Bitcoin currently held by Sentinum has been acquired in the open market.

Based upon the $ XRP closing price of $2.8786 on September 7, 2025, Sentinum's $ XRP holdings of 33,120 tokens had a current market value of approximately $95,000.

The Company will continue to issue these press releases reporting Sentinum's Bitcoin holdings and $ XRP acquisitions on a weekly basis, providing transparency into its digital asset investment activities.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ("AI") ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.