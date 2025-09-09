Constellium Paris: Constellium Extends Partnership with Embraer for Advanced Aluminum Aerospace Solutions

PARIS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is pleased to announce the extension of its long-term partnership with Embraer for the supply of high-performance aluminum solutions, including its advanced aluminum-lithium alloy, Airware®. Under this agreement, Constellium will continue to support Embraer's Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, and Defense & Security divisions.

"We are proud and honored to extend our long-term partnership with Embraer in the aerospace and defense sectors," said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium's Aerospace and Transportation business unit. "This contract reflects our deep commitment to supporting Embraer's growth. It is also part of Constellium's broader strategy to support the aerospace industry's increasing demand for advanced materials, especially in key programs requiring lightweight, high-performance components."

"Our partnership with Constellium is grounded on high quality, reliable performance, and close collaboration. Extending this agreement reflects our shared commitment to building a robust and efficient supply chain, driving sustainable growth for our businesses." - Roberto Chaves, Embraer's Executive Vice President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain

Constellium will supply Embraer from its facilities in Issoire, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia. Constellium develops and manufactures advanced specialty plates, sheets, and extrusions for the aircraft, defense, and space markets. With a large portfolio of high-performance aluminum products and services - including its proprietary aluminum-lithium solution, Airware® - Constellium offers proven industrial and recycling capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies to meet the most demanding aerospace applications.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

www.constellium.com

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation segments. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly owned entities and authorized agents. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. https://www.embraer.com/

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications

embraer@ideal-axicom.com

Phone: +55 11 4873 7984

Constellium forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn or industry specific conditions including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; disruption to business operations; natural disasters including severe flooding and other weather-related events; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.