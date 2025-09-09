ZeroBounce ONE Debuts as All-in-One Email Deliverability Suite to Help Companies Land in the Inbox

New flagship subscription brings enterprise-level tools to businesses of all sizes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Email validation and deliverability platform ZeroBounce today announced the launch of ZeroBounce ONE, a flagship subscription that brings together its entire suite of deliverability tools - plus 25,000 monthly email validation credits - at a price lower than what the credits alone used to cost.

Previously, 25,000 validation credits cost $175 per month. Now, for just $99 per month (or $79 per month billed annually), ZeroBounce ONE customers gain not only the same 25,000 credits, but also a comprehensive toolkit that includes Email Warmup, DMARC Monitor, Blacklist Monitor, Inbox Placement Testing, Email Server Testing, and Email Finder - at no additional cost.

"At a time when many SaaS subscriptions are soaring in price, ZeroBounce ONE defies the trend and sets a new standard for value," said Liviu Tanase, founder and CEO of ZeroBounce. "We've made enterprise-grade deliverability tools affordable and accessible to every marketer. Our mission has always been to help businesses land in the inbox, and now we're giving them more than ever - for less than they were already paying."

With inbox placement becoming increasingly difficult due to stricter filters and rising customer acquisition costs, ZeroBounce ONE aims to simplify and democratize access to deliverability tools that were once reserved for large enterprises. By unifying validation and deliverability into a single subscription, the plan eliminates the need for multiple services, helping businesses improve their email ROI.

Brian Minick, COO of ZeroBounce, added: "Marketers kept telling us deliverability tools felt expensive and fragmented as they had to use separate vendors. ZeroBounce ONE unifies everything into one subscription so businesses don't have to choose between validation and deliverability - they get both, plus a 15% discount on any additional credits. It's simple, powerful, and designed to help our customers succeed."

ZeroBounce ONE includes:

25,000 monthly email validation credits (credits never expire and roll over)

10,000 monthly Email Finder/domain searches

100 Inbox Placement Test

100 Email Server Tests

1 DMARC Monitor domain

10 Blacklist Monitors

Inbox Warmup (2 accounts, 250 daily warmup actions)

A 15% discount on additional Pay-As-You-Go and Autopay credit purchases

Available now, ZeroBounce ONE offers a simplified way to access the full ZeroBounce platform, with flexible add-ons for scaling and an annual option that provides an additional 20% discount.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/zerobounce-one.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email validation and deliverability platform helping more than 500,000 customers worldwide land in the inbox. Its tools include email validation, email scoring, inbox placement testing, blacklist monitoring, DMARC monitoring, and more. ZeroBounce validates more than 6 billion emails annually and is widely recognized for its 99.6% accuracy rate, strong security standards, and award-winning customer support.

Media contact:

Corina Leslie

PR Manager

support@zerobounce.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768171/ZeroBounce_ONE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679775/ZeroBounce__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerobounce-one-debuts-as-all-in-one-email-deliverability-suite-to-help-companies-land-in-the-inbox-302550505.html