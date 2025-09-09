Sight Sciences, Inc.: Sight Sciences Announces the OMNI Surgical System to be Included in UnitedHealthcare's Expanded Coverage of Glaucoma Surgical Treatments

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences or the Company), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, today announced that UnitedHealthcare (UHC) has updated its Glaucoma Surgical Treatments policy to cover goniotomy, trabeculotomy, canaloplasty (ab interno), and combined canaloplasty (ab interno) and trabeculotomy procedures for adults (age 19 years or more), when deemed medically necessary for treating mild to moderate open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and cataract in adults currently being treated with ocular hypotensive medication.

This coverage policy, effective October 1, 2025, applies to UHC's commercial and individual exchange benefit plans. UHC is one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States with over 50 million total covered lives. The commercial and individual exchange benefits plans currently cover approximately 30 million of the over 50 million total covered lives under UHC.

"We are pleased that UHC's clinical review resulted in expanded coverage for implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedures, including OMNI, which is an important part of the glaucoma treatment paradigm," said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "As a result of this positive coverage policy, UHC's members will have access to the OMNI technology when deemed medically necessary by their ophthalmologist."

The OMNI Surgical System (OMNI) is FDA-cleared and indicated for canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with primary open angle glaucoma. The procedure can be performed before, in combination with, or after cataract surgery.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

UnitedHealthcare is a registered trademark of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated.

© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

