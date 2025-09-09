Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Achieves a Remarkable Three-Year Streak Among TSX30 Top-Performing Stock Ranking

The Toronto Stock Exchange TSX30 ranking highlights Bombardier's stock performance, placing it among Canada's most high-growth publicly traded companies

Bombardier is one of the few companies who made the prestigious list three times in a row, demonstrating the success of its business strategy

Bombardier stands out as the sole aerospace company recognized in the TSX30 ranking for a third consecutive year

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) is proud to announce that it has once again ranked on the prestigious TSX30 list for the third consecutive year. The ranking, announced today, recognizes the 30 best performing stocks on TSX over a three-year period ended on June 30, 2025. During this time, Bombardier's dividend-adjusted share price surged by 514%, while its market capitalization increased by an impressive 531%. Once again this year, Bombardier stands out as the only aerospace company in the ranking.

"The successful completion of our five-year turnaround plan has been marked by our team's unwavering consistency and financial discipline. This is why this important recognition belongs to everyone at Bombardier. Our focus on long-term objectives and commitment to excellence have created our continued momentum," said Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier. "The fastest business jet in the world, the Global 8000, will be delivered to its first customer before the end of the year and this incredible moment proves, once more, that Bombardier is an innovation leader in business aviation. Beyond our products, we have also been recognized by two leading industry surveys, AIN and Professional Pilot, as number 1 for our exceptional aftermarket support. Finally, our growing key sectors, Defense and Services, are making significant strides worldwide. The groundwork is set for our long-term success and we thank everyone who is supporting this trajectory."

"Congratulations to Bombardier on its third consecutive TSX30 ranking, once again distinguishing itself through sustained excellence in aerospace innovation," said Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange. "This consistent performance reaffirms Canada's leadership in aviation and demonstrates how Canadian companies are building sustainable competitive advantages on the world stage."

Bombardier's continued upward financial trajectory underscores the success of its strategic transformation and disciplined execution. Cumulative revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the three-year period ended June 30, 2025 demonstrated strong growth, increasing by 13% and 19% respectively, compared to the corresponding period of last year. These results reflect the strength of Bombardier's business model, focused execution, and ability to deliver consistent growth. During this three-year period, net leverage declined by 45%, driven by the effective execution of the company's deleveraging strategy. This progress was further validated by multiple credit rating upgrades, reinforcing the company's solid financial foundation and focus on long-term value creation.

Bombardier's financial progress is reflected in its growing impact within Canada's aerospace sector. As a leading employer, innovator, and incubator of talent, the company plays a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. In 2024 alone, Bombardier supported nearly 50,000 jobs across the country and collaborated with more than 1,550 local suppliers-strengthening its position as a key driver of economic growth and innovation in Canada.

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Established in 2019, the flagship program recognizes TSX-listed companies who have demonstrated excellence in growth, highlights the overall strength of Canada's diverse and ever-evolving public markets, and the efficacy of this powerful ecosystem in driving growth for issuers, investors, and the overall economy.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

