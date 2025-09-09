EQS Voting Rights Announcement: CECONOMY AG

CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.09.2025 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: CECONOMY AG Street: Kaistr. 3 Postal code: 40221 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Expiration of instruments due to fulfillment of irrevocable undertakings to tender as part of a public takeover offer

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Richard Qiangdong Liu

Date of birth: 10 March 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Sep 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 35.88 % 35.88 % 485221084 Previous notification 0.00 % 57.08 % 57.08 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Irrevocable Undertakings Physical 51133555 10.54 % Call-/Put-Option; ROFO Physical 122980487 25.35 % Total 174114042 35.88 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Richard Qiangdong Liu % % % -Max Smart Limited % % % -JD.com, Inc. % % % -Jingdong Group Holding Ltd. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL INTERNATIONAL LTD. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL GREEN HOLDING INC. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL GREEN PTE. LTD. % % % -JINGDONG RETAIL INTERNATIONAL IRELAND LIMITED % % % -JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH % 35.88 % 35.88 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The expired instruments related to voting rights attached to CECONOMY shares tendered into the takeover offer by JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH to the shareholders of CECONOMY AG. As regards the amount of CECONOMY shares tendered into the takeover offer, reference is made to the notification by JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GmbH dated 08.09.2025 pursuant to Sec. 23 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpÜG.

Date

08 Sep 2025





09.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

