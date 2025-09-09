Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - ODM Jewelry, a leading sterling silver jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler with more than 20 years of industry experience, today announced the launch of its latest line of sterling silver jewelry, signaling a new phase of growth for the brand and its global partners.

The new collection features over 200 modern designs of necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets crafted from high-quality 925 sterling silver. Drawing on the company's in-house design team of more than 60 specialists, the collection blends timeless craftsmanship with contemporary trends, catering to both established retailers and emerging online stores.

"Consumers are looking for authentic, affordable, and stylish silver jewelry," said Donald Chan, spokesperson for ODM Jewelry. "This launch represents our commitment to providing wholesalers and retailers with fresh designs, consistent quality, and reliable delivery timelines."

The collection was developed at ODM Jewelry's 50,000-square-meter production facility in Guangzhou, China, which employs more than 900 staff and uses advanced processes such as CAD modeling, 3D wax printing, and rigorous quality inspections. All pieces are manufactured to meet international standards, with certifications including REACH, GRS, and SGS.

By combining design, manufacturing, and global wholesale distribution under one roof, ODM Jewelry supports faster turnaround times and greater flexibility for partners in over 30 countries. Retailers can access the new catalog directly through the company's website, with options for factory-direct pricing and scalable order quantities.

