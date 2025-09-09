London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Clean Me, one of the UK's largest marketplaces for mobile car washing services, has today revealed a comprehensive pricing report based on over 1,000 bookings.





The findings highlight clear cost benchmarks and a growing desire for convenience for car owners across the country.

The figures show that the average total valet cost of a small car is £69.98, rising to £75.86 for a medium sized car and £93.43 for a large car, which equates to an average of £76.69.

In terms of service type, prices for an exterior valet came in at £34.33-£47.41, while an interior valet was £41.11-£54.83. A mini valet ranged from £50.99-£64.82, while a full valet started at £115.55 for a small car, rising to £143.76 for a large car.

Clean Me's study demonstrates that car owners are willing to pay for the benefits of mobile car wash services, such as the convenience of cleaners coming to their home or place of work, the quality of the products they use compared to traditional car wash centres and the ability to personalise the service to suit the customer's needs. Many mobile valeters also use eco-friendly, biodegradable, or water-saving methods, making their service sustainable.

Wesley Walker, CEO of Clean Me, said: "Our data reveals that mobile car valeting is not only competitively priced, but it also provides far greater convenience for busy people across the UK. Car owners no longer need to wait in line at a car wash or waste time travelling - the service comes to them, often at a lower cost than expected.

"What makes this pricing report especially credible is that mobile car washers on Clean Me set their own prices. The figures reflect real-world market rates rather than artificially set prices, giving customers and operators a clear, transparent view of the industry."

The full study results are available at www.cleanme.co.uk.

