Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) (formerly, Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, "Sol Strategies" or the "Company"), a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "STKE". The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HODL".

The Nasdaq listing represents a significant milestone in SOL Strategies' growth strategy, providing enhanced access to U.S. capital markets and institutional investors while expanding the Company's visibility and liquidity profile.

Virtual Bell Ceremony and Community Celebration

To commemorate this milestone, SOL Strategies is hosting an on-chain bell ringing ceremony at https://stke.community/, allowing participants to memorialize their participation in this moment through "ringing the bell" creating a permanent on-chain transaction memo on the Solana blockchain. The celebration includes:

On-Chain Virtual Bell Ringing (9:00 AM ET) : Community members can participate in the ceremony by visiting stke.community and "ringing the bell" through a Solana transaction that permanently records their participation in this milestone moment.

Live X Spaces Event (9:15 AM ET): A live audio discussion featuring industry partners and company leadership to celebrate the listing and discuss SOL Strategies' future growth initiatives. Join here:https://x.com/i/spaces/1MYxNlRjmmoGw

"Today marks a significant milestone for SOL Strategies as we commence trading on Nasdaq," said Leah Wald, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Strategies. "As one of the first Solana-focused companies to achieve a Nasdaq listing, this milestone reflects our commitment to building institutional-grade infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem. Our on-chain bell ringing ceremony embodies our mission of bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology and engaging our community in this achievement."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian company actively investing in, supporting, and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Nasdaq listing including enhanced access to U.S. capital markets and institutional investors, expanded visibility and liquidity profile, the Company's growth strategy, future business plans, and the virtual bell ceremony and community engagement initiatives. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking information.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, agents or make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265663

SOURCE: SOL Strategies Inc.