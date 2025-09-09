Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit launches $250,000 trading bot event: Unlock the Botverse

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its trading bot event, UNLOCK THE BOTVERSE, offering participants a chance to share in a prize pool of up to $250,000. The event is active through Oct 6, 2025, 11:59PM UTC.

The event features two main components: collecting exclusive Bot Cards through trading activities and earning points by completing tasks.

Collect Bot Cards

Participants can create trading bots to unlock lucky draw entries and receive Bot Cards representing different strategies. Five cards are available, each linked to a specific bot type: Futures Grid, Futures Martingale, Futures Combo, Spot Grid and DCA. Collecting all five unlocks five additional lucky draw entries. Tasks require a trading volume of $10,000 for Futures Grid, Futures Martingale and Futures Combo, and $2,000 for Spot Grid and DCA.

Earn points

The second part of the event rewards participants with points through trading and advanced tasks:

  • Bot trading volume - 0.5x multiplier, capped at 300,000,000 points
  • Daily total equity - 0.1x multiplier, capped at 2,000,000 points
  • Number of bots created - 50x multiplier, capped at 15,000 points
  • Trading count - 25x multiplier, capped at 45,000 points
  • Advanced tasks - one-time actions including enabling Trailing Up & Down (8,000 points) and Trailing Stop (5,000 points)

The total points cap is 302,073,000. Rewards will be distributed proportionally based on each participant's share of total qualified points.

The total prize pool consists of $50,000 in lucky draw rewards and up to $200,000 in point task rewards. To qualify, participants must register during the event period, accumulate at least 50,000 points and complete Bybit's Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification. Institutional users, Market Makers and participants from restricted countries are ineligible.

Full details, including restricted countries and prize pool unlocking rules, are available on the event page.

Bybit launches $250,000 trading bot event: Unlock the Botverse

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768658/Bybit_launches__250_000_trading_bot_event_Unlock_Botverse.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-250-000-trading-bot-event-unlock-the-botverse-302550847.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.