Attendees To See First-Hand How OWC Is Raising The Bar for Speed, Reliability, and Workflow Flexibility Enabling Content Creators To Bring Ideas To Life, Without Compromise

Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will debut its new OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, as well as showcase its unrivaled roster of storage and connectivity solutions, at IBC2025, taking place September 12-15 (RAI Amsterdam).

Visitors to OWC's Booth Hall 7, Booth 7.A60 - will have the opportunity to see first-hand a wide range of OWC storage and connectivity innovations relied on by top creative and business professionals worldwide.

New Product Debuts:

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock This powerful dock enables users to connect to multiple high-speed networks, access blazing-fast network-attached storage (NAS), and expand device setups via a single Thunderbolt cable.

??OWC Express 1M2 80G An evolutionary leap forward in portable SSD performance for creators in the field, mobile performance enthusiasts, and gamers. With over 6,000MB/s real-world peak speeds, it is ThunderboltTM 5 compatible and delivered in a palm-sized, fanless form factor.

OWC Express 4M2 A four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4, SoftRAID-enabled enclosure offering 3,200MB/s of improved performance, thermal protection for today's high-performance drives, and expanded compatibility for an improved near-silent operation.

Other Notable Products:

OWC Jellyfish S24 Offers a full SSD production server with lightning-fast performance for demanding video workflows. With scalable expansion options and rock-solid reliability, OWC Jellyfish solutions give video editors, post-production teams, and content creators the tools they need to work faster, collaborate more easily, and keep their projects moving without storage ever slowing them down.

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock Built to meet the demands of creatives, power users, and professionals alike, this all-in-one connectivity solution redefines desktop performance. With exceptional speed, broad device compatibility, and outstanding visual output, the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock sets a new benchmark for workstation expansion and productivity.

OWC ThunderBlade X12 The answer to Motion Picture Professionals and DITs looking for a production shuttle RAID capable of offering large amounts of storage (up to 96TB) at blazingly fast sustained speeds in a portable solution. It's also a premium editing drive for video editors and VFX artists working with cutting-edge workflows such as multi-cam sequences at 4K and 6K, 8K and 12K RAW video, or stereoscopic 360 VR (Spatial Video).

"We are excited to attend IBC2025 and for the opportunity it affords us to meet with the professionals that are shaping the future of this industry," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder, Other World Computing. "Being able to learn first-hand about the real-world goals and challenges they face every day is indeed invaluable. As is the chance to share how OWC solutions can enable them to collaborate more easily, move faster, and bring stories to life in ways that entertain, educate, and inspire audiences everywhere."

IBC2025 is an event that connects pioneers and thought leaders from around the world who are redefining how content is created, distributed, and consumed. To learn more and register to attend IBC2025, please visit: https://show.ibc.org/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909302684/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com