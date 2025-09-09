Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 14:16 Uhr
Testsigma Announces Winners of the Inaugural Customer Awards 2025

QA Leaders Betting on the Future: Recognized for Embracing AI-Powered, Codeless Testing with Testsigma

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Tester's Day, Testsigma proudly unveiled the winners of its first-ever Customer Awards - a global celebration of Quality Engineering teams who are redefining how software quality is built into modern applications.

Testsigma Logo

These winners represent a bold shift toward testing that is fast, inclusive, and evolving. With Testsigma's autonomous testing platform, teams are transitioning from traditional automation to a future powered by AI - where non-technical users like business analysts, product managers, and testers can contribute, test maintenance is reduced, and QA becomes a collaborative, company-wide function.

"These award winners aren't just automating faster - they're transforming what testing means in today's world," said Rukmangada Kandyala, CEO and Co-founder of Testsigma. "By embracing codeless and AI-first approaches, they've built QA practices that are more resilient, more collaborative, and ready for scale. That's what this next era demands."

The 2025 Winners Include:

  • Sanofi - Best Use of Codeless Test Automation
  • Nokia - Most Scalable Test Automation Implementation
  • SpotGenius - Best Accessibility Testing Initiative
  • Accops - Best Cross-Platform Testing Strategy
  • Galactic Advisors - Testsigma Champion of the Year

A New Standard for Modern QA

The Testsigma Customer Awards reflect a rising trend across software organizations: testing that is collaborative, codeless, and autonomous. These winning teams didn't just adopt new tools - they questioned the way they tested, shifting from reactive cycles to proactive quality.

"These aren't just test automation wins, they're operational and cultural wins. They show that when quality becomes inclusive and intelligent, it becomes a force multiplier for the business," added Kandyala.

Explore the full stories behind the 2025 winners at: testsigma.com/customer-awards-2025

About Testsigma:

Testsigma is an agentic test automation platform powered by AI-coworkers that work alongside QA teams to simplify testing, accelerate releases and improve quality across web, mobile, API, and Salesforce.

At the core of Testsigma are Testsigma Copilot and Atto, an AI coworker for QA teams that mobilizes a team of AI agents to autonomously plan, design, develop, execute, maintain, and optimize tests.

Used by Samsung, DHL, KFC, Axel Springer, Nokia, Zeiss, and more, Testsigma empowers quality engineering teams to speed up their testing effortlessly, thus ensuring high-quality software delivery with confidence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768378/Testsigma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/testsigma-announces-winners-of-the-inaugural-customer-awards-2025-302550764.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
