Shield AI Opens Oslo Office to Strengthen Partnerships with Norwegian Defense Industry and NATO Allies

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the deep-tech company building state-of-the-art autonomy software products and aircraft, today announced the opening of a new office in Oslo to support its growing partnerships with Norway's defense industry and advance its work with allies and partners across Europe. The announcement was made in London at DSEI 2025, one of the world's premier defense and security exhibitions.

The expansion into Oslo builds on Shield AI's trusted partnerships with Norwegian technology leaders Radionor Communications AS, Teleplan Globe, and Ubiq Aerospace. These collaborations have advanced critical capabilities and will continue to grow as Shield AI deepens its support for allies across Europe.

"Norway's defense ecosystem is fantastic - innovative, operationally grounded, and committed to mission success," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President and Co-founder. "Establishing an office in Oslo deepens our ability to collaborate with Norwegian partners whose technologies are critical to contested operations and strengthens our collective capacity to support NATO and European allies."

Radionor Communications AS delivers military broadband radios proven to be superior to legacy systems against a peer adversary. "As a core element of the Norwegian defence industry, Radionor prides itself on delivering unparalleled communication where it is considered most critical. We are very pleased working with Shield AI's strong team and integrating our equipment with Shield AI's technology," said Raymond Søderholm, CEO of Radionor Communications AS.

Teleplan Globe supplies advanced C4ISR and battlefield management software that delivers sensor-to-effector integration. "Teleplan Globe has built a reputation for delivering high-performance and mission critical systems that operate in complex and challenging environments. Our work with Shield AI reflects a shared mission to bring those capabilities to the front lines-fast," said Jan H. Nyegaarden, CEO of Teleplan Globe.

Ubiq Aerospace enables all-weather UAS operations through intelligent ice detection and protection across propellers, wings, and air-data systems. "Globally, winter has been a dead season for drones, for adversaries and allies alike. Our solutions break that symmetry in clouds and cold weather, delivering not just a force multiplier but a shift in initiative. Together with Shield, we aim to change the operational balance with year-round ISR," said Kim Lynge Sorensen, CEO of Ubiq Aerospace.

Shield AI's Oslo office will serve as a hub for collaborative engineering and program integration with Norwegian defense partners. It also reflects the company's expanding role in Europe, where demand for V-BAT continues to grow - with Greece and the Netherlands among the most recent customers procuring the system for maritime ISR and contested-domain operations.

