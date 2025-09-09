GEON Performance Solutions Receives Highest +Vantage Vinyl Verification

WESTLAKE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / GEON® Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, received +Vantage Vinyl verification for the sixth consecutive year and gold certificate level for the first time. GEON is one of only 30 companies to be +Vantage Vinyl verified and one of seven to achieve gold recognition level.

GEON +Vantage Vinyl gold verification

+Vantage Vinyl Gold is the highest verification a company can receive for its sustainability performance in resource efficiency, emissions and health and safety. GreenCircle Certified is an independent third-party that verifies sustainability efforts within five Guiding Principles: environmental stewardship, social diligence, economic soundness, collaboration and open communications. Gold recognition means GEON achieved 100 percent compliance with all applicable Guiding Principles and has implemented at least two Advanced Practices and one Innovative Practice Achievement.

"We are proud to receive +Vantage Vinyl Gold verification. One of GEON's priorities is to integrate sustainability into our business and decision-making processes for the benefit of our people, customers, communities and planet," said Janice Worden, GEON chief operations officer. "We continue to make progress in our sustainability targets by setting ambitious goals and innovating across the value chain."

One example of GEON's 2025 environmental goals, outlined in its 2024 Sustainability Report, is to reduce electrical consumption per pound of product by 15 percent. The company is doing this by modernizing equipment and electrical infrastructure to reduce energy intensity.

"Congratulations to GEON Performance Solutions for attaining Gold level +Vantage Vinyl verification. Achieving 100 percent compliance is a testament to their commitment to sustainability and highlights their exceptional efforts in meeting stringent sustainability standards," said Jay Thomas, vice president of Sustainability at The Vinyl Institute. "We applaud their dedication and look forward to witnessing their continued success in advancing sustainability initiatives."

The Vinyl Sustainability Council oversees the +Vantage Vinyl program. GEON will hold gold verification from June 1, 2025, until May 31, 2028, with annual surveillance audits to retain it.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON® Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of polymer compounding solutions for a broad range of markets including building & infrastructure, consumer, industrial, transportation, and power & communications. With the acquisition of Foster, LLC, GEON has enhanced participation in the high-growth healthcare and medical device industry and builds on a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin and engineered resin technologies as well as a full-service contract manufacturing business. GEON has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. GEON is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

