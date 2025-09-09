GoodData Acquires Understand Labs, Accelerates AI Data Storytelling and Agentic Vision

Acquisition expands agent-driven analytics and storytelling as GoodData advances enterprise data intelligence.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / GoodData, the AI-native analytics platform, today announced its acquisition of Understand Labs, a pioneer in data storytelling and agentic analytics experiences. This acquisition strengthens GoodData's foundation for delivering explainable, human-centered, AI-driven insights and accelerates the company's roadmap toward the next generation of enterprise intelligence.

Founded in 2021 by Peter Fedorocko, co-founder and former CTO of Stories.bi (later acquired by Workday), Understand Labs has been at the forefront of solving the critical "last mile" challenge in analytics: helping businesses not just see data, but truly understand it. Their flagship SDKs power custom data storytelling solutions for industries including e-commerce, retail, logistics, and media.

"We believe analytics must go beyond charts and dashboards to deliver real, actionable intelligence. By combining Understand Labs' storytelling technology with GoodData's AI-native platform, we're accelerating the industry's move toward agentic, explainable, and decision-driven analytics," said Roman Stanek, Founder and CEO of GoodData. "This acquisition is an important step toward our vision of making AI a trusted, everyday partner for every business user."

Through this acquisition, GoodData will enhance its platform, leading to faster insight-to-action for business teams and a broader adoption of AI across GoodData's customer base. By leveraging Understand Labs' expertise, GoodData will be able to:

Improve AI-generated narratives related to explainability, key drivers, and natural language engagement.

Accelerate integrating agentic workflows directly into dashboards and data experiences.

Provide new options for business users when it comes to guided decision-making and engagement points.

"Over the last six months, we've had the opportunity to collaborate with GoodData on several complex enterprise projects. It was incredible to see how GoodData's developer-friendly, composable platform amplified our ability to deliver unconventional, agentic applications," said Peter Fedorocko, Founder & CEO of Understand Labs, and now Field CTO at GoodData. "Joining forces allows us to combine our deep expertise in augmented analytics with GoodData's robust platform, perfectly positioned for the upcoming era of enterprise intelligence."

Looking Ahead

The acquisition accelerates GoodData's roadmap by bringing agent-driven analytics and storytelling components to market faster. Customers will benefit from more powerful natural language experiences, including richer narratives, explainable recommendations, and advanced key driver analysis. And GoodData will continue to expand its agentic analytics capabilities throughout 2025, with an upcoming launch that will showcase the first wave of tailor-made, embedded AI agents.

GoodData is the AI-native analytics platform built for speed, scale, and trust, helping companies deliver real-time insights - embedded, branded, and everywhere your users need them.

Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

