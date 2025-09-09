DFW Startup Week Turns 10: The Dec Network, Mary Kay, and SMU Unite To Fuel Entrepreneurial Futures at the Women of Innovation Summit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Previously published on https://newsroom.marykay.com/

The DEC Network, in partnership with the Southern Methodist University's (SMU) Cox School's Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Mary Kay Inc., hosted the Women of Innovation Summit on August 6, 2025, which took place with a "base camp" at SMU's Cox School of Business.

With 47 basecamp sessions, 4 summits, 21 Community Events, and 300+ Speakers, 2025 DFW Startup Week organized by The DEC Network and Capital One is the nation's second largest and most diverse startup event. The free weeklong celebration of startups united nearly ten thousand entrepreneurs, investors, corporate innovation leaders, and changemakers for a high-impact lineup of speakers from all walks of life and industries.

Presented by Mary Kay, the Women of Innovation Summit focused on women entrepreneurs, offering vital pathways for economic success and a platform for networking, learning, and engaging investors. The summit culminated with a Women's Marketplace for local women entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses. Mary Kay featured its latest beauty tech innovation, the AI Foundation Finder, an intuitive technology designed to help consumers effortlessly find their foundation match - a first in the direct selling industry1.

"For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has been empowering women to take control of their futures through entrepreneurship," said Virginie Naigeon-Malek, with Corporate Communications and CSR at Mary Kay. "Our independent beauty consultants receive from Mary Kay not only the innovative tools to run their own businesses in person and digitally, but also world-class education to propel them to thrive in a competitive marketplace. The Women of Innovation Summit reflects that same spirit - providing a platform where women can connect, learn, and grow. When women succeed as entrepreneurs, they uplift their families, strengthen communities, and contribute to vibrant local and global economies."

"We're proud to partner with Mary Kay to amplify women's entrepreneurial journeys. By cultivating opportunity and recognition through DFW Startup Week, we're creating more equitable access to resources and networks," said Bill Chinn, Chief Executive Officer at the DEC Network. "Empowering women to pursue entrepreneurial success stimulates innovation and fuels long-term economic impact in the U.S. and beyond. Women-owned businesses today contribute billions to our economy-highlighting why supporting their advancement isn't just an act of equity; it's smart economics."

Click here to watch a recap video of the 2025 DFW Startup Week.

Did You Know?

Mary Kay has been named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International 2 for three consecutive years in 2023, 2024, and again in 2025. This recognition reflects Mary Kay's commitment to digital innovation, and empowering beauty entrepreneurs around the world to run their own businesses.

In the U.S., there are 14.5 million women-owned businesses, which account for 39.2% of all firms, employing 12.9 million people (roughly 9.6% of the workforce), and generating $3.3 trillion in revenue 3 .

If women participated equally in entrepreneurship, global GDP could increase by $2.5 to $5 trillion, while U.S. GDP could see a $1 trillion boost over the next decade by closing labor participation gaps4.

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About The DEC Network

The DEC Network is a nonprofit organization driving innovation, fueling economic growth, and championing diversity and equity within the entrepreneurial community. Through mentorship, education, and world-class programming, The DEC Network supports thousands of entrepreneurs across North Texas and beyond, empowering them to launch, grow, and scale their businesses. Our mission is to fuel innovation and foster economic growth while building a more diverse and equitable ecosystem for entrepreneurs. Learn more at thedec.co. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Tik Tok.

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

marykay.com/newsroom

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

